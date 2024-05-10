Apple is revamping Siri with generative AI to catch up with chatbot competitors, report says

Apple plans to implement generative AI into its virtual assistant Siri, NYT reported.

Apple reportedly wants the AI Siri to be able to chat, summarize texts, and do existing tasks better.

The report comes amid fears that Apple is lagging behind competitors when it comes to gen AI.

Siri is getting a generative AI makeover, according to a new report.

Apple plans to bring generative AI to its virtual assistant, The New York Times reported Friday. The initiative reportedly came about after two Apple executives tested ChatGPT for weeks and the company realized Siri didn't compare favorably.

The change would mark a much-needed overhaul for the iPhone assistant, which has been criticized in recent years for feeling stagnant and often misunderstanding voiced questions, or simply offering up a Safari webpage with related information.

Revamped with generative AI technology, Apple hopes Siri will get better at tasks it already does and take on new abilities like summarizing text messages and chatting, rather than responding to questions individually as it does now, the Times reported, citing three sources familiar with Apple's work.

The generative AI processing will notably happen on-device, according to the report — a departure from how chatbot apps like OpenAI's ChatGPT, which is also available on iPhone and Android as well as the web, process users' questions through massive data and cloud servers.

The company has also looked into using its iPhone and Mac processors to power servers, the Times reported.

Apple did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment ahead of publication.

The report comes amid talk that Apple is playing catchup to competitors on AI, as the company hasn't yet made any generative AI announcements while rivals like Google, Microsoft, and Meta have launched their own buzzy AI assistants and chatbots.

Apple, however, is expected to say more about its work on AI at its annual WWDC conference in June.

In the company's annual shareholder meeting in February, CEO Tim Cook said Apple was "currently investing significantly in this area." Cook has also teased during earning calls that big news about generative AI products is right around the corner.

A major AI announcement could be welcome news for Apple in what's been a tough year for the company so far. The company has seen lackluster sales in China to start the year, was hit with a fine of about $1.95 billion by the European Commission after being accused of abusing its market dominance, and is the subject of an antitrust lawsuit brought by the Department of the Justice in the US. Apple denies the DOJ's charges and plans to appeal the EU ruling.

This week, it added to its woes with an ad that received swift backlash for showing a hydraulic press crushing analog art supplies. Apple later apologized, saying it had "missed the mark" and said the ad would not run on TV.

Apple's WWDC event, during which iOS 18 with new generative AI features is expected to be revealed, kicks off on June 10.

