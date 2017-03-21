Apple to release new 9.7-inch iPad and special edition red iPhone

Apple has released a new version of its iPad with updates that include a brighter 9.7-inch Retina display, and a new limited-edition iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in a blazing red finish.

The updated 9.7-inch Retina display on the iPad displays 3.1 million pixels for improved pictures and videos. The hardware is enclosed in an aluminum body enclosure weighing a pound for greater portability.

The front-and-back-facing cameras offer exceptional low-light performance and HD video recording.

Other features include ultrafast wireless connections and Touch ID.

The 9.7-inch iPad will launch in stores and online Friday, March 24, and comes in silver, gold, and space grey starting at $329 USD for the 32GB Wi-Fi model, and $459 USD for the 32GB Wi-Fi plus Cellular model.

To mark the 10th anniversary of its partnership with (RED) in fighting AIDS, Apple is also set to release a special edition iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in a vibrant red finish.

Also available as of Friday, March 24, the (Product) RED iPhone will be available in 128GB and 256 GB models starting at $749 USD.

A portion of sales goes towards (RED), founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006. One hundred percent of money raised by (RED) goes to the Global Fund HIV/AIDS grants to help treat victims in sub-Saharan Africa, home to more than two-thirds of the world's HIV-positive population.

Apple is Global Fund's biggest corporate partner, generating $130 million since their partnership began.