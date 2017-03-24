Apple’s new RED iPhone 7 and its cheapest iPad ever go on sale at 11AM today

It’s not just a regular Friday for Apple fans, as the company’s recently announced red iPhone 7 and the brand new iPad are going on sale today. Apple’s website is currently down in preparation for the sales, which are scheduled to start at 11:01 AM EDT today.





Apple earlier this week announced a brand new iPhone 7 color, a new iPad, minor iPhone SE and iPad mini updates, and a slew of accessories. You can check out every single new product Apple announced right here.

The red iPhone 7, part of Apple’s PRODUCT (RED) campaign, looks amazing — check out a hands-on unboxing video at this link. Other than the red color though, nothing changes inside the phone. The red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus each come with only two storage options, including 128GB and 256GB, just like the Jet Black versions. Prices start at $749 for the 128GB iPhone 7.

The brand new 9.7-inch iPad replaces Apple’s iPad Air 2, and it looks like Apple is killing the Air brand across product ranges. The device features a better A9 processor and a better screen, and it comes in 32GB and 128GB versions. The new iPad is available in silver, gold, and space gray, and ships in the expected Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi + Cellular options.

Prices start at $329 for the 32GB iPad, which is the lowest entry price ever for a brand new 9.7-inch iPad. Even a new iPad mini is more expensive, starting at $399, but the mini only comes with 128GB of storage.

The refreshed iPad mini, as well as Apple’s new iPhone and Apple Watch accessories, are also available to purchase from Apple’s online store.

