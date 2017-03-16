Apple Will Receive 75 million OLED Panels For iPhone 8 Release This Year

Apple is preparing for its iPhone 7 successor. This week, new information about the device surfaced online, and it claims that the iPhone 8 could support wireless charging.

As rumors indicate Apple will release the iPhone 8 (iPhone X) with an OLED display screen this fall, a new report by DigiTimes says the company will receive 75 million OLED panels from Samsung Display this year.

Apple and Samsung will dominate the OLED supply this year, by taking 70 percent of global production of OLED panels between 2017 and 2018, while other companies struggle to secure OLED panels for their devices.

Apple’s 75 million OLED panels account for 14 percent of global OLED panel production for this year. Samsung will take 56 percent of OLED panel, thanks to its in-house production of the displays.

Other Companies Facing OLED Panel Shortage

Meanwhile, other companies are will receive smaller amounts of OLED panels because of insufficient supply. Huawei will only have 8 percent of its total production of smartphones featuring AMOLED panels in 2017. Other Chinese vendors, Oppo and Vivo will get 13 percent and 10 percent, respectively, of the global production of OLED panels this year.

The companies are relying on Samsung Display for OLED panels, since other OLED suppliers won’t have the products of time. LG Display is expected to start shipping OLED panels in 2018, BOE Technology may not be able to ship its products until 2020, according to the report.

iPhone 8 (iPhone X) To Come With Curved OLED Screen

Apple is expected to release three models this year, iPhone 7S, iPhone 7S Plus and a 10th anniversary iPhone, which may be called the iPhone 8 or iPhone X. The iPhone 8 is rumored to feature a curved OLED screen that is “gentler” than screens in Samsung’s Galaxy S7, according to a recent report by Nikkei . The new iPhone is expected to be better visually but have less functionality. However, other rumors suggest Apple will stick with a flat display, which won’t take full advantage of OLED displays. Because the iPhone 8 will feature an OLED display, the smartphone is rumored to sell at more than $1,000.

The iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus are expected to come with LCD panels. The iPhones are expected to be introduced in September. However, the launch date for the iPhone 8 (or iPhone X) could be after the other two iPhones, a recent report. Some key components of the iPhone’s rumored front 3D camera might not be available on time for the September release date.

