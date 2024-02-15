Apple plans AI-based code completion tool -report

(Reuters) - Apple plans to launch an artificial intelligence tool for completing lines of software code, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The tool would be similar to Microsoft's Copilot, which can complete lines and blocks of code based on the first parts of the code typed in by a developer, the news service reported. Apple could include the feature in its Xcode software as early as this year.

Apple gives away Xcode for free to software developers but charges $99 per year to submit apps to its app stores.

Bloomberg also reported that Apple is planning other AI features in its products, such as the ability to automatically create Apple Music playlists and slide decks in its business presentation software. The news service said a new version of Apple's "Spotlight" search feature on its devices could dig deeper into apps to control specific features of the apps.

Apple did not immediately respond to request for comment.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)