Apple is offering refunds for one very specific Mac repair issue

Apple’s track record when it comes to admitting to faulty design is somewhat spotty, but customers can put another notch in the win column thanks to a new refund program that addresses an iMac part failure.

According to a report by MacRumors, the company has distributed an internal update regarding an issue with the display hinge on iMacs sold between December of 2012 and July of 2014, noting that the Apple will now absorb the cost of repairs and refund past repairs that were paid for out of pocket.

Reports on Apple’s support forums show that many, many iMac owners have ran into trouble with the iMac’s screen hinge losing its ability to hold the display at any given angle. The faulty hinge makes it so the screen tilts forward immediately, rather than holding itself at the desired level.

Apparently a plastic washer is to blame for the hinge losing its integrity, and while the part that causes the issue is tiny, the repair costs for replacing the hinge can be significant. In some cases, the final bill totals over $100, which is a pretty hefty dent.

If you’re an iMac owner with a busted hinge, the repair will now be covered in its entirety, provided you take it to an Apple authorized repair center and your computer falls within the timeframe that the guidelines dictate. If you already had the hinge repaired, and paid for it yourself, you can contact Apple in order to begin the refund process and get your repair cost back.

