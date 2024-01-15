Apple is offering free 25-minute demos for its $3,500 Vision Pro. Here's what buyers can expect.

Apple plans to host demos for its $3,500 Vision Pro at Apple Stores.

Users will be shown how to view images and videos while wearing the headset, Bloomberg reported.

Customers will also be shown how to use the headset in place of a computer or iPad.

Apple recently announced that it was offering up free demos of its much-anticipated mixed-reality headset, Vision Pro.

The device officially launches in the US on February 2. Preorders for the headset are set to begin on January 19 at 8 a.m. ET.

New details have emerged about how the demo will work, Bloomberg reported.



Apple retail workers will start by fitting users with a headset and explaining how the interface works. Employees will also show potential buyers how to adjust and use new features, including the Digital Crown, which allows users to move between virtual and augmented reality.

Once the headset is on, users will be shown how to view still, panorama, and 3D images that Apple calls "spatial photos," per Bloomberg.

The demo will also show how the headset can be used instead of a computer or iPad, with employees explaining how to scroll through web pages and position multiple app windows.

The Bloomberg report said customers would also be shown 3D and immersive films, including one video designed to make users feel like they are on a tightrope.

The demos offer those skeptical of the hefty $3,500 price tag a chance to try out the device before handing over the cash. Although the headset has been generally well-received, several Apple fans have expressed disappointment that it's not cheaper.

The demos are available over the first weekend of February on a first-come, first-served basis, the Tuesday email said.

