Apple’s MacBook Pro dongle sale ends today, but there are cheaper options anyway

When Apple introduced its revamped MacBook Pro lineup last fall, the backlash was immediate. From complaints about a 16GB ceiling on RAM to concerns about the utility of the Touch Bar, many developers and creative professionals were quick to categorize Apple’s new notebook lineup as overpriced and under-powered.

Many Apple enthusiasts also took umbrage with the design of the MacBook Pro itself, specifically lambasting Apple for removing a number of beloved and useful ports, including the MagSafe 2 charging port, the HDMI port, and the standard USB port. Instead, Apple’s new MacBook Pro design featured four Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, effectively forcing many users intent on maintaining their workflow to invest in any number of dongles.





Acquiescing to customer complaints about Apple’s port revamp, Apple last November began offering users significant discounts on various dongles to help ease the pain.

Conceding that the new MacBook Pro might require a period of transition, an Apple spokesperson at the time said: “We recognize that many users, especially pros, rely on legacy connectors to get work done today and they face a transition. We want to help them move to the latest technology and peripherals, as well as accelerate the growth of this new ecosystem.”

Apple’s dongle sale was only supposed to last until 2016, but Apple, showing its users some mercy, decided to extend its adapter and dongle sale until March 31.

Translation? If you have a MacBook Pro and are keen on picking up one of Apple’s many dongles at a nice discount, you’ll want to act today.

Now if you’re not ready to make a purchase today or are perhaps looking for even better savings on various MacBook Pro dongles, there are a number of affordable alternatives available on Amazon that you might want to check out as well.

Listed below are a few of the better deals we’ve seen in recent weeks.

Priced reasonably at $26, you can pick up the AUKEY USB C Hub 3 which features 3 USB 3.0 Ports, 1 Ethernet port, and 1 Type-C input charging port. The AUKEY USB C Hub 4, meanwhile, offers up 4 USB 3.0 ports, 1 HDMI port and 1 Type C input charging port for just $43.

For an even more affordable option, HooToo’s USB C Hub retails for just $12 and features 3 USB 3.0 ports and an SD Card reader.

