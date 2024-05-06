When is Apple 'Let Loose' event? Date, start time, how to watch and what to expect

Ready to "Let Loose" with Apple? The tech company's launch event is coming up, and we'll be covering live.

Here's what to know about the event:

When is Apple's 'Let Loose' event?

The launch event is Tuesday, May 7.

What time does the Apple event start?

The event begins at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.

How to watch the Apple 'Let Loose' event livestream

The event livestream will be on Apple's YouTube channel. You can also watch it on Apple's website and on the Apple TV app.

What is Apple expected to announce?

Specific details about the event have not been released yet, but the event invitation and promotion feature illustrations and motion graphics of a hand holding what appears to be an Apple Pencil, suggesting the presentation may center on iPads and related accessories or features.

When is Apple's next 2024 event?

Apple's next scheduled event will be its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which will be online June 10 to 14. The tech company usually unveils new features and updates for its operating systems and devices at that conference.

