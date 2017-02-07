Apple leaks details about the upcoming MacBook updates

It’s more than reasonable to assume that Apple is already working on its next generation of macOS laptops. After all, that’s what Apple does every year with its MacBooks, even if not every year brings over a major Mac redesign. But thanks to Apple’s own macOS 10.12.4 beta files, we now have a pretty good idea of what to expect this year for the MacBook Pro update.





Apple blog Pike’s Universum discovered in the new macOS beta release three motherboards that do not correspond to any current MacBook Pro model. The motherboards would not fit future desktops, and they use the exact same processor management data as the 2016 MacBook Pro models.

The 2017 line of MacBook Pro models is expected to feature faster, more efficient Intel Kaby Lake processors. The blog looked at the various Kaby Lake CPU versions currently available and discovered which chips will probably be used in each new MacBook Pro. Here they are, as listed by MacRumors:

13-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar Intel Core i5-6360U 2.0 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.1 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Graphics 540 (15W)

Will be replaced by the:

Intel Core i5-7260U 2.2GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.4 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Plus Graphics 640 (15W)



Intel Core i7-6660U 2.4 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.4 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Graphics 540 (15W)

Will be replaced by the:

Intel Core i7-7660U 2.5 GHz (max Turbo Boost 4.0 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Plus Graphics 640 (15W)



13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar Intel Core i5-6267U 2.9 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.3 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Graphics 550 (28W)

Will be replaced by the:

Intel Core i5-7267U 3.1 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.5 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Plus Graphics 650 (28W)



Intel Core i5-6287U 3.1 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.5 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Graphics 550 (28W)

Will be replaced by the:

Intel Core i5-7287U 3.3 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.7 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Plus Graphics 650 (28W)



Intel Core i7-6567U 3.3 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.6 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Graphics 550 (28W)

Will be replaced by the:

Intel Core i7-7567U 3.5 GHz (max Turbo Boost 4.0 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Plus Graphics 650 (28W)



15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar Intel Core i7-6700HQ 2.6 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.5 GHz) with Intel® HD Graphics 530 (45W)

Will be replaced by the:

Intel Core i7-7700HQ 2.8 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.8 GHz) with Intel® HD Graphics 630 (45W)



Intel Core i7-6820HQ 2.7 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.6 GHz) with Intel® HD Graphics 530 (45W)

Will be replaced by the:

Intel Core i7-7820HQ 2.9 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.9 GHz) with Intel® HD Graphics 630 (45W)



Intel Core i7-6920HQ 2.9 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.8 GHz) with Intel® HD Graphics 530 (45W)

Will be replaced by the:

Intel Core i7-7920HQ 3.1 GHz (max Turbo Boost 4.1 GHz) with Intel® HD Graphics 630 (45W)





Even though Apple’s latest macOS beta may contain revealing data about the next MacBook Pro update, you shouldn’t expect a release anytime soon. Apple is likely to unveil the 2017 models much later this year with WWDC 2017 being the earliest possibility.

