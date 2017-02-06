Apple Launches New Betas Save For New macOS 10.12.4 Build

Apple usually releases beta updates of its different operating systems around the same time. This week however, the Cupertino giant did not roll out the new build for macOS 10.12.4 alongside the other developer updates.

Apple is always hard at work in improving its different operating systems for its slew of products. The Cupertino giant is known for constantly releasing beta updates to developers and testers for them to try out the new features and changes found in upcoming software updates. In typical Apple fashion, these beta updates are rolled out around the same time. But it’s also not impossible for these betas to launch on different dates. Such is true for this week’s beta releases.

According to Apple Insider, noticeably missing from the beta updates Apple rolled out this Monday was the new beta build for macOS 10.12.4. The first beta was released in late January to developers and public beta testers, around the same time when the first beta build for other operating systems were also rolled out. It isn’t clear why the Cupertino giant missed the chance to seed the second beta of macOS 10.12.4 on the first day of the week, but the update is very likely to surface this Tuesday or at a later date this week.

Many are anticipating the next macOS 10.12.4 beta since the first one teased the changes that are coming to Mac devices soon. A previous report from 9to5Mac stated that the first beta came with dictation support for Shanghainese, cricket support for Siri and updated PDFKit APIs that improve the display of PDFs in apps. A new feature that is also part of the official update is called Night Shift. This automatically adjusts the Mac display to warmer colors after sunset so as not to disturb the users’ circadian rhythm. The display then returns to its regular settings when morning comes.

Meanwhile, Apple released the second beta build for iOS 10.3, watchOS 3.2 and tvOS 10.2. (We covered iOS 10.3 beta 2 in a separate article, so check it out here.) The new beta for watchOS 3.2 has the build code 14V52114d, while tvOS 10.2 beta 2 is identified with the build code 14E5239e. Based on the beta releases so far, the upcoming watchOS 3.2 update will come with the Theater Mode — a new feature designed to mute the sound of the Apple Watch and adjust the display of the timepiece when the user is inside the movie theater.

When it comes to tvOS 10.2, MacRumors has learned that the fourth-generation Apple TV will have improved scrolling when the official update arrives. From the beta alone, this improvement in the scrolling behavior of the device is very noticeable. Users can now scroll through large lists of information faster than the usual. Certain scrolling gestures have been assigned to perform specific commands as well. For instance, swiping on the far right will enable users to navigate specific indexes.

