Apple just showed off new iPad accessories — see what's new

Apple launched new accessories for its latest lineup of iPads on Tuesday at its "Let Loose" event.

That includes the $129 Pencil Pro and a new Magic Keyboard starting at $299.

You can preorder the add-ons as of today, which will be available next week.

Apple announced fresh accessories for its newest iPad models during its "Let Loose" event on Tuesday.

There's a new, more advanced stylus called the Apple Pencil Pro, which Apple claims is a "game changer for users to express ideas and creativity." Starting at $129, the Pencil Pro includes a new sensor on the barrel roll that users can squeeze to bring up a new tool palette with line weights and colors to make art.

Users can squeeze the Apple Pencil Pro to open up a tool palette on the new iPads for more seamless art creation. Screenshot from Apple

Artists using the Pencil Pro on the graphic design software Pro Create can press the barrel row to do things like activate shortcuts to brushes, change the image size automatically, and introduce color.

Meanwhile, the Pencil Pro "pairs, charges, and stores" using a magnetic on the side of the iPad Pro. Users can locate the Pencil Pro using the "Find My" location feature.

Apple's new Pencil Pro also pairs with another new attachable iPad Pro accessory: the Magic Keyboard. It's the first iteration of the keyboard since 2020, and Apple says it's been redesigned to be "much thinner and even lighter" than its predecessor.

Apple's new Magic Keyboard for its latest iPad lineup is said to have new features like a bigger trackpad and a function row. Apple

The new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro comes in two colors, black and white. It also comes in two separate sizes: one for the 11-inch Pro for $299 and another for the 13-inch Pro model for $349.

Some of the keyboard's new features include a function row for easy access to controls like screen brightness; aluminum palm rests; and a larger trackpad.

The new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro Apple

"The entire experience feels just like using a MacBook," Apple said on the call, adding that the new keyboard makes the new iPad Pro "more portable and versatile" than ever.

Apple says the Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard are available for pre-order as of today and will ship starting next week.

