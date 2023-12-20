Apple iPhone users, time to update your iOS software again. This time to fix unspecified bugs

Just a week after Apple issued a substantial software update for iPhones and iPads, the tech giant wants iPhone users to update again.

The security iOS 17.2.1 update, which was released Tuesday, is described as being needed for "important bug fixes and is recommended for all users," according to Apple. The company doesn't list any other security issues the update addresses on the site, but the update didn't warrant a "Rapid Security Response" label, so it's not meant to address an immediate weakness.

On Dec. 11, Apple released iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2, which added the new Journal app and increased functionality for cameras on iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models to allow the capture of 3-D footage ahead of the early 2024 release of the Apple Vision Pro spatial computer.

Apple watch: Too late to buy an Apple Watch for Christmas? Apple pauses Ultra 2, Series 9 sales

New iPhone 15 features help you find friends quicker and get emergency roadside assistance

What is in Apple's latest update for iPhones and Mac computers?

Apple was coy on details about the update, noting on its support site, "For our customers' protection, Apple doesn't disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred and patches or releases are available."

But some industry observers offered some explanations.

In some countries including China and Japan, the iPhone update spelled out how it "addresses an issue that can cause the battery to drain faster under certain conditions," Apple news site MacRumors reported.

Tech news site Wccf (Where Consumers Come First) predicted on Tuesday, before the update was released, that a soon-to-arrive update could fix an iPhone issue "where the Messages app would disappear when rearranging app icons on the Home screen."

Apple has issued an iOS 17.2.1 update for "important bug fixes and is recommended for all users," the company says.

Posting on Threads, an Australian web developer with online name "Glen_Codes," said he updated his iPhone and Mac computer. "Chances are, as they have done in the past, they’ve fixed a vulnerability and want to give people as much time to update before it becomes public domain knowledge," he posted.

Does this have anything to do with the Apple 17.3 beta update?

No. That 17.3 beta software version for developers – and users who opt in to test it – was released Dec. 12. The iOS 17.3 update for all users is expected to be released early next month, reports tech news site 9to5Mac.

Among the anticipated updates in iOS 17.3 is a new "Stolen Device Protection" feature, which would require the use of Touch ID or Face ID to access your Apple Card, your iCloud keychain passwords and other sensitive information when you are away from home.

Follow Mike Snider on X and Threads: @mikesnider & mikegsnider.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Apple issues software update for iPhone: iOS 17.2.1 to fix bugs