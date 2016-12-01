Apple’s iPhone 6s battery problems might be bigger than we thought

You know that iPhone 6s battery issue that we’ve been discussing recently? It turns out there might be two separate iPhone battery problems, and they’re affecting a variety of devices, not just the iPhone 6s.

DON’T MISS: This is why your iPhone 7’s battery might die in a year

Apple has acknowledged that some iPhone 6s units may switch off with plenty of battery juice left to go and it’s offering a free battery replacement program. The program was unveiled soon after a Chinese watchdog announced an investigation into the matter.

According to Quartz, the China Consumers Association said on Wednesday that Apple needs to take further measures, as the battery problem affects other iPhone versions, including the iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus.

Furthermore, it appears that even battery replacements might shut down unexpectedly, according to a Chinese customer who already received a new iPhone 6s battery. However, this is just one person’s experience.

As Business Insider points out, It’s unclear at this time whether the whole battery problem is caused by Apple’s recent iOS 10.1.1 update.

After the October update, iPhone users have been complaining of random shutdowns even when there’s plenty of battery life to go. The problem affects a variety of iPhones, not just the iPhone 6s. If it’s indeed a software issue, then it should probably be fixed in an upcoming update. However, Apple has not acknowledged this particular issue — that’s assuming it’s something entirely different than the problem Apple is fixing in its iPhone 6s battery replacement program.

Never has happened w any other iPhone for me in 9 yrs. Using GPS in the cold isn't an excuse. Issue with battery/shutdown algorithms?! https://t.co/iX21sCsS6v — Tony Fadell (@tfadell) December 1, 2016





Even former Apple employee Tony Fadell took to Twitter to express his issues with the new Phone battery woes.

It's happening to me every other day – especially while using any mapping app. Have to always carry an external battery to revive it. https://t.co/mH6pcsSK6p — Tony Fadell (@tfadell) December 1, 2016





Earlier this year, battery problems — the exploding kind — brought down one of the best handsets of the year. The iPhone’s battery might not explode, but Apple’s got an emerging Batterygate on its hands.

Trending right now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com