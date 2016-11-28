Apple iPad Rumors 2017: The Next Tablet Might Not Have A Home Button

According to 9to5Mac, Makotakara the Japanese website claims Apple’s upcoming 10.9-inch iPad won’t have a home button, which allows for a much bigger screen. Instead, the company would add the home button’s function under the display.

Before the iPhone 7 was even released, we already started hearing rumors on the iPhone 8. Earlier this month, the New York Times mentioned next year’s iPhone model could ditch the home button for a “virtual button” which would be built directly into the screen. Rumor turns out the iPhone 8 might not be the first iOS device to feature this new change. According to 9to5Mac, Makotakara the Japanese website claims Apple’s upcoming 10.9-inch iPad won’t have a home button, which allows for a much bigger screen. Instead, the company would add the home button’s function under the display.

Apple’s next iPad will also feature thinner bezels, which will come with increased thickness. The 10.9-inch iPad will be 7.5 millimeters thick, according to Makotakara, which is the same as Apple’s iPad Air.

Previous reports, suggest the larger iPad would have a 10.5-inch screen. Makotakara has a strong track record when it comes to Apple rumors, and they’re saying Apple’s next iPad will be 10.9-inches. While size doesn’t always matter, Apple removing the home button is the big story here, assuming the rumors are true. Apple is getting ready to launch the iPad in the first half of 2017, which could keep Apple fans distracted until the next iPhone comes out.

Rumor has it the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is also growing in thickness by 3mm and that is going to retain the top and bottom bezel. While AMOLED displays have been rumored for the tablets, Apple is not adopting AMOLED displays for iPads until 2018.

