These Apple iCar concepts are completely awesome, and also ridiculous

Apple’s top secret automotive aspirations are well documented, and yet nobody actually knows what the company is building or when we’ll get to see it. That’s fine, because these “iCar” concepts from ClickMechanic are so cool — and utterly insane — that no actual Apple car could possibly compete with them. Feast your eyes on five automotive designs that have no business in the real world, but are awesome all the same.
Looking like an 80s version of a “futuristic” car, this beauty could have taken the place of the Back To The Future DeLorean and nobody would have complained.
Probably the closest to an actual, road-worthy car, the iCar G3 almost looks like a modern smart car concept. Almost.
The iCar Power is part jet fighter, part post-apocalyptic highway demon. I’d drive one.
I’m not entirely sure how the rear end of the iCar Air works, but the vehicle as a whole looks like it would be completely obliterated in any kind of a collision.
You know what? I’m pretty sure I saw one of these in Blade Runner. I wonder if it has a built-in headphone jack.
Obviously, if Apple is actually working on a car that it intends to sell to the general public, there’s no way it’ll look even remotely like any one of these concepts. Still, it’s fun to imagine an alternate universe where Apple is so tied to its own design language that it draws inspiration for a passenger vehicle from its own retro gadgets.
