Apple Hires Former YouTube Executive Shiva Rajaraman

Apple has reportedly hired Shiva Rajaraman, a former executive at YouTube and Spotify. The employment of Rajaraman has sprung speculations on what exactly Apple is planning for its own original video content.

The former YouTube and Spotify exec will be reporting directly to Apple’s SVP of internet software and services Eddy Cue, according to The Information. The report also reveals that Apple is still debating on which direction it wants to take its video efforts.

One of the options that Apple is contemplating on is bundling music, books and news with its planned video and cable services. The mentioned video and cable services are also said to be activated through the iPhone and will work on “internet-connected TVs.”

With Apple hiring Rajaraman, the tech giant might be looking into his expertise on the matter considering his career in online video. Rajaraman worked for YouTube for eight years and was in charge of securing licensing deals from various media companies. During his two-year stay at Spotify, he also did the same thing but for both videos and podcasts.

It’s previously been reported that Apple has had a rough time securing licensing deals from major TV networks. This one of the main reasons why its planned live cable TV service, or Netflix-style streaming service, is taking a long time to actually launch. Apple’s hire of Rajaraman might make a difference.

The tech giant’s music streaming service, Apple Music, has functioned as a portal where the company is able to show its original video content. So far, the company has officially announced “Planet of the Apps” and “Carpool Karaoke.”

Rajaraman will also work on improving Apple Music’s video services as well. Sources have indicated that the newly hired official might be getting other projects. One of this is his possible involvement with Apple’s virtual assistant Siri, according to Apple Insider.

