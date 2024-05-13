Apple and Google update to prevent stalking with Bluetooth trackers

Apple and Google have launched a joint initiative to stop people from using Bluetooth trackers to stalk people. Zacharie Scheurer/dpa

IT giants Apple and Google have taken concrete steps to stop people from using Bluetooth trackers to stalk people.

A jointly developed industry standard across the Android and iOS mobile platforms was integrated into the iPhone operating system iOS with the update to version iOS 17.5 on Monday, as Apple announced in California.

Google is set to introduce unwanted tracking alerts in Android devices from version 6.0+. The industry standard is also supported by other relevant manufacturers such as Chipolo, eufy, Jio, Motorola and Pebblebee.

AirTags from Apple or other Bluetooth trackers are already widespread in helping to track and find lost or stolen items like keys, suitcases and bicycles.

However, there have been repeated incidents in which the trackers have been used to spy on people against their will.

Apple has introduced some protective measures to prevent stalking by AirTags. For example, unauthorised AirTags that are in the vicinity of another person for a certain period of time emit a warning tone.

In addition, potential victims of stalking receive instructions on the iPhone on how to deactivate the unauthorised AirTag in their vicinity.

Anti-tracking protection for Android devices already works in a similar way - but only if everyone involved is using a smartphone on the same platform. This is now changing.

With the new feature, users of an iPhone or Android smartphone will receive a warning on their device if an unknown Bluetooth tracking device is detected moving with them, regardless of the platform the device is paired with.