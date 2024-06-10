Apple Debuts ‘Apple Intelligence’ AI Feature With ChatGPT Integration

Apple unveiled its plans for AI technology Monday, launching “Apple Intelligence,” which includes a partnership with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into the tech company’s products. Some key differences from existing generative AI tools that Apple emphasized included doing more processing on computer and phone devices without sending personal information elsewhere, as well as added privacy when information is sent to its servers.

At Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference, the tech giant announced its AI integration plan, adding machine learning intelligence capabilities across the company’s product offerings. The company is also integrating OpenAI’s ChapGPT into Siri and other apps, powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4o and other generative AI models.

ChatGPT integration will be coming to iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and MacOS later this year, the company said. It will offer ChatGPT functions for free, without the need to create an account. However, paid subscribers to ChatGPT will be able to access premium functions within Apple products.

The function will serve as an extension of Apple Intelligence, with Siri or other apps providing further “expertise” details from ChatGPT. The user will have the ability to decide whether they would like to share data with ChatGPT in order to receive further information. Once permission is granted, Apple will automatically feed that prompt to ChatGPT and provide an answer.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who was reportedly in the audience at the conference, posted on social media that he is “very happy to be partnering with apple to integrate chatgpt into their devices later this year!”

Apple noted that they intend to expand their AI capabilities further by partnering with more AI firms to integrate their technology into products.

Additionally, Apple announced a wide range of AI tools and features of their own, which include language detection, image generative capabilities and Siri advancements.

Apple Intelligence features a text-generator for emails and text messages, allowing for quick replies and better contextual responses.

Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, stressed that AI tools currently available from other companies “know very little about you and your needs,” which is something Apple Intelligence is setting out to change.

