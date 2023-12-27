Apple catches big break, can keep selling the latest Apple Watches — for now

A US appeals court granted Apple's emergency request to pause a US sales ban on some of its watches.

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit granted on Wednesday Apple's emergency request to temporarily pause an import ban on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 models in the US from going into effect, Reuters earlier reported.

The import ban, which led Apple to pull the impacted watch models from its online and physical stores in recent days, stemmed from a patent dispute between the company and the medical-device maker Masimo.

The International Trade Commission, or ITC, had ruled that Apple had violated multiple Masimo patents related to blood oxygen monitoring.

Apple has appealed the ruling, which US President Joe Biden declined to veto, arguing that the import ban will cause "irreparable harm" to its business.

While the company was still allowed to sell its budget watch Apple Watch SE under the ITC order, one analyst estimated the import ban could cost Apple $300-$400 million in lost sales.

Apple has earned itself some more time as the appeals court weighs whether to grant Apple a longer-term pause on the ruling. The ITC now has until January 10 to submit its opposition to Apple's motion to pause the import ban during the appeal, according to court documents.

But for now, it looks like Tim Cook just found one more present under the Christmas tree — and it was a big one.

