Apple to build Iowa data center, get $207.8 million in incentives

(Reuters) - Apple Inc is building a $1.375 billion data center project in Waukee near Des Moines, Apple and Iowa officials said on Thursday, with $207.8 million in incentives approved by the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

Apple will purchase 2,000 acres of land in Waukee to build two data centers. The company will receive a $19.65 million investment tax credit for creating 50 jobs. The bulk of the subsidy is a planned $188.2 million property tax abatement of 71 percent over 20 years provided by the city of Waukee, according to economic development officials.

