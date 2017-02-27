Apple Begins Investigation After Exploding iPhone Goes Viral

From Popular Mechanics

A viral tweet of a smoldering iPhone 7 Plus, has started an Apple investigation into its signature product.

The doomed rose gold iPhone belonged to 18-year Brianna Olivas, cursing (understandably) while smoke rises from the melted remains of her phone. The video, taken by her boyfriend Wednesday morning, already has 25,000 retweets.

Olivas, who had purchased the phone in January, gave Gizmodo the rundown on what happened. Asleep with her phone charging, her boyfriend "saw my phone steaming and [heard] a squealing noise...as soon as he threw [it] in the restroom, it blew up and more smoke started coming out of the phone."

While one viral incident is not the end all and be all (there have been other exploding iPhones), Cupertino in all likelihood wants to stay as far away from comparisons to Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 crisis as it can. Sixty-nine percent of Apple's expected revenue in the first financial quarter of 2017 comes from iPhone sales, and it's been over 50 percent in every financial quarter since 2013.

Apple's name alone is worth billions, and its mystique is what turns its old memos and manuals into treasured museum artifacts. Every smoldering iPhones is a small nick in that mystique.

Source: Gizmodo

