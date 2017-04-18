Apple’s Beats Solo3 and Powerbeats3 have never been cheaper than they are right now

We’re not really sure how this is even possible, but you still can’t walk into an Apple store in the United States and buy a pair of AirPods. As of this very second, they are not in stock anywhere. It has been four months since Apple first released them, and yet Apple and its manufacturing partner still can’t manage to get their act together. Lucky for you, there are better options out there for people looking to score some high-quality Bluetooth headphones with Apple’s awesome new W1 wireless chip.

Check out the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones and the Powerbeats3 Wireless In-Ear Headphones. They both offer fantastic sound quality, great build quality, and impressive battery life. They also both pack the W1 chip, and they’re both back on sale on Amazon right now. In fact, both pairs of wireless headphones are on sale at their lowest prices ever — including Black Friday!

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth with your device for wireless listening

Up to 40 hours of battery life for multi-day use

Adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups made for everyday use

Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls

What’s in the Box: Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones, carrying case, 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable, universal USB charging cable (USB-A to USB Micro-B), Quick Start Guide, warranty card

Height: 7.8 in / 19.8 cm Weight: 7.58 oz / 215 g

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Black: $159.99

Powerbeats3 Wireless In-Ear Headphones

Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth with your device for wireless workout freedom

Up to 12 hours of battery life to power through multiple workouts

With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 1 hour of playback when battery is low

Sweat and water resistance to handle tough training

What’s in the box: Powerbeats3 Wireless earphones, eartips with four (4) size options, carrying case, universal USB charging cable (USB-A to USB Micro-B, Quick Start Guide, warranty card

Powerbeats3 Wireless In-Ear Headphones - Black: $129.99

