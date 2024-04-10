Can an app teach driver's ed? Ohio might find out: Today's top stories | Daily Briefing

Columbus-based Grange Insurance plans to launch an app to teach teenagers to drive.

Good morning, Daily Briefing fans.

Want to teach your teenager how to drive? There could soon be an app for that.

A proposed law would allow student drivers to use an app instead of a trained professional for eight hours of required in-car practice. There are some rules: Student drivers would need a parent, guardian or insured adult to supervise the sessions.

Rep. Roy Klopfenstein, R-Haviland, is one of the bill’s sponsors. He says the technology could help students learn to be better drivers and reduce wait times for driver’s education.

But certified driver’s education instructors are wary of the proposed change. AAA Ohio’s Mike Belcuore says throwing an app at an untrained person isn’t the answer.

Columbus-based Grange Insurance is working with a third party on the app, but it has not yet been released.

Click or tap here to learn more.

What else you need to know Wednesday, April 10

🌧️ Weather: High of 68. Periods of rain.

⚾ 'Ready to go to the World Series': Cincinnati Reds send message to Milwaukee Brewers, MLB.

🍽️ Remember your dad's grilled chicken? This is better.

🏀 LeBron James says he wanted to be a Bearcat as a kid: 'I loved Cincinnati'.

🌒 Did you see a red dot during totality? Astronomer answers burning solar eclipse questions.

– New here? Subscribe to the Daily Briefing today –

Today's Top Stories

A man raises his eclipses glasses as the eclipse is in totality Monday, April 8, 2024, at the National Museum of the United States Air Force near Dayton. Dayton will experienced 2 minutes and 43 seconds of totality. It marks the first time since 1806 that Ohio has witnessed a total solar eclipse.

• When is Cincinnati's next total solar eclipse? Start planning for the next millennium

Republican state House candidate Brian Ormes was arrested and charged with strangulation in Fort Wright.

• Kentucky Republican candidate arrested on strangulation charge

• John Calipari makes it official: Kentucky basketball coaching era ends after 15 years

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) during a break against the Houston Texans at Paycor Stadium Sunday, November 12, 2023.

• Orlando Brown Jr. to join Travis, Jason Kelce for 'New Heights' live podcast at UC

Beacon Orthopaedics Athlete of the Week logo

• Vote: Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky high school athlete of the week, April 8

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Can an app teach driver's ed? Ohio might find out | Daily Briefing