Can an app teach driver's ed? Ohio might find out: Today's top stories | Daily Briefing
Want to teach your teenager how to drive? There could soon be an app for that.
A proposed law would allow student drivers to use an app instead of a trained professional for eight hours of required in-car practice. There are some rules: Student drivers would need a parent, guardian or insured adult to supervise the sessions.
Rep. Roy Klopfenstein, R-Haviland, is one of the bill’s sponsors. He says the technology could help students learn to be better drivers and reduce wait times for driver’s education.
But certified driver’s education instructors are wary of the proposed change. AAA Ohio’s Mike Belcuore says throwing an app at an untrained person isn’t the answer.
Columbus-based Grange Insurance is working with a third party on the app, but it has not yet been released.
What else you need to know Wednesday, April 10
🌧️ Weather: High of 68. Periods of rain.
Today's Top Stories
