This App Lets You Turn Your Baby Bump Into a Work of Art

From Redbook

Nobody can go out, get pregnant, and just have a baby anymore. (I use the term "just" very ironically here.) And with creative pregnancy announcements and weekly bump photos expected, it's no surprise that there's now an app available to turn that baby bump into a full-blown work of art.

Picsart is a photo editing app that allows expectant mothers to creatively play with an image of their bump, and many are imagining what their babies look like in utero by adding colorful, cartoon-like details. From using your bump as the focal point of a bigger scene to layering your actual sonogram onto your belly, there are various options available as soon as a photo is uploaded. Because, ya know, just taking the picture and throwing it on Facebook (filter-free! gasp!) isn't really a thing anymore.

And you don't have to navigate the art world blindly, because how many pregnant women are at Picasso-level of creation? (Not I, that's for sure.) The app offers a tutorial, explaining how to do everything from mixing abstract color schemes to turning the entire image into a cartoon. If you want inspo before getting started, following the hashtag #BabyinBelly on Instagram is sure to provide plenty.

Seeing the different creations and personalities of the moms-to-be behind the images is pretty cool. Now people don't have to post the same cookie-cutter gender reveal image they saw on Pinterest. (Which, if you want to do that, go right ahead - you do you.) Instead, they can customize it exactly to their liking, letting even non-artsy types feel like they can craft a brilliant masterpiece devoted to their impending arrival.

