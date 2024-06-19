New app developed at UC helps trans people, others make voices more masculine or feminine

Anyone can use TruVox, but the target audience is transgender women who want their voice to match their gender expression.

Don't like the sound of your own voice? A new app developed by a local professor could help you change it.

Vesna Novak, University of Cincinnati professor of engineering and computer science, started her research for TruVox in 2021. In TruVox, users go through exercises to work toward sounding more masculine or feminine.

Anyone can use the voice-coaching app, but its target audience is transgender people, and specifically trans women.

While trans men often notice a change in their voices after taking testosterone, "estrogen does nothing" for trans women's voices, Novak said. This can be stressful and even scary. There's some debate in the trans community about whether or not trans people should have to change their voices to match public norms. Still, Novak said, it can be a safety issue.

"You don't necessarily want to go to the wrong kind of bar and sound like that," Novak said.

Vesna Novak, PhD, is an associate professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at the University of Cincinnati.

Some trans people endure surgery to change their voices, while others seek out vocal coaching and therapy. But those options can be expensive. Novak hopes her app can help make voice coaching more accessible to anyone who wants it − whether or not they are trans.

The Enquirer asked Novak about the app and how it works. Read her answers below.

What kind of research was involved in making TruVox?

Novak and her team interviewed more than 20 trans people before developing the app and have interviewed more than a dozen users since.

She's also worked with academics who study communication disorders, speech-language pathologists and a psychologist to create the exercises. Right now, engineering and computer science undergraduate students are working to roll out the app and Novak is also partnering with academics at New York University through a federal grant from the National Institutes of Health.

Can I use the app if I'm not trans?

Yes.

"Everyone should be allowed to sound however they want," Novak said.

Do the app's exercises target different qualities of the voice, not just pitch?

Yes.

Right now there are four exercises that target pitch and one that targets volume. The developers are adding a fifth pitch exercise and a second volume exercise soon, and are also working on resonance exercises to roll out in the fall.

How do you keep people engaged when they don't like hearing themselves talk?

The app doesn't play back recordings of your own voice.

Instead, the app uses graphs to show users if they're on target.

Through TruVox, users go through exercises in which they try to match pitch. Here, someone is trying to match a sequence of five target pitches while saying a five-syllable phrase.

Novak said users tend to like this objective, numbers-driven feedback best.

Aren't there voice-coaching videos online? How is this different?

Yes, there are other free resources online that help with voice coaching. But they don't offer the kind of feedback TruVox offers.

"Learning voice from a video is like learning yoga from a video," Novak said. "You can do the thing, but you have no idea if you're doing it well."

How long do people use the app before they notice results?

Some people might see results in 15 minutes while trying a particular exercise, Novak said.

But in general speech, she said it will likely take four to five hours to notice a real difference. Sticking with a regimen will allow for better results over time.

People who work regularly − once a week, for instance − with a vocal coach might use TruVox as daily homework to reinforce concepts they discuss in one-on-one training.

Do you have to make an account? What data privacy protections are in place?

You can make an account, but it's optional. That's important, Novak said, because some users don't want people to know they are trans.

In an effort to protect people's privacy, the app analyzes voices but never saves that data to the server, Novak said.

Right now, you need to use the internet to use the app. But in the future Novak hopes people will be able to download the exercises to a device and use it without even a Google search.

Does TruVox use artificial intelligence?

No.

Early versions of the app used AI-generated sound clips as voice examples. But Novak said users didn't like having those as models because they "don't want to sound like a robot." Now, voice actors provide the example clips.

Is TruVox free?

Yes.

What languages are available in TruVox?

The app is only available in English.

How can I use TruVox?

The app is available on the TruVox website.

