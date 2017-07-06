'Pokémon Go' celebrates its first birthday by giving Pikachu a hat

Pokémon Go is celebrating its first birthday this month with discounts on items and something for fans of the original Pokémon TV show: Pikachu, donning Ash's hat.

SEE ALSO: 'Pokémon Go' is branding Pokémon caught by cheaters

Starting today and running through July 24, Pikachus found in the wild will be wearing Ash's hat from the first season of the Pokémon anime. Pikachu was the very first Pokémon that the show's protagonist caught and has stuck with him through all these years (despite Ash changing his hat several times over the course of the series).

Whether Pikachu will keep the hat on if evolved into Raichu is unknown at this point, but we can dream.

On top of Pikachu's new duds, players will be able to get a limited anniversary box that includes incubators, max revives, ultra balls, and raid passes at a discounted price.

Outside of the game, Niantic teased more details coming about in-person events including the sold-out Pokémon Go Fest Chicago, European events coming this summer, and events in Yokohama, Japan this August.

Niantic dropped one more astounding piece of information to show just how popular its game has been: In its first year, Pokémon Go players have caught over 125 billion Pokémon. That's a lot of Pokémon.