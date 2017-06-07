What's Behind the Increase in Lithium-Ion Battery Fires on Planes?

Consumer Reports has no relationship with any advertisers on this website.

An alarming increase in the number of smoke and fire incidents on airlines from passengers’ malfunctioning lithium-ion batteries is causing concern among safety and aviation experts as summer travel season approaches.

“It’s one of the few rising risks in aviation,” says John Cox, a veteran pilot and an airline safety consultant with special expertise on lithium-ion batteries in aviation.

So far this year the Federal Aviation Administration has reported at least 18 incidents involving lithium-ion batteries on airplanes and in airports, and there were 31 incidents in 2016. That compares with 16 incidents in 2015, nine in 2014, and eight in 2013.

Cox says that any given flight might contain hundreds of Li-ion cells in phones and laptops and that many rechargeable devices involved in these fires—such as wireless headphones and especially e-cigarettes—weren’t even on the market a few years ago.

Just last week a JetBlue flight from New York to San Francisco was diverted to Grand Rapids, Mich., for an emergency landing after an e-cigarette charger caught fire. Initial FAA reports said the culprit was a laptop computer, but the airline has told Consumer Reports that what actually caught fire was an Efest Soda charger for e-cigarettes.

The battery in that device is about the size of a AA battery that you might find in a remote control.

Last year, Li-ion battery safety was in the news after the Samsung Galaxy Note7 smartphone was recalled over fire hazard concerns. The FAA subsequently banned the phones from commercial aircraft.

Though the chance of any one device igniting is slim, such fires are now occurring once every 10 or 11 days on a flight somewhere in the U.S. The unique characteristics of battery fires pose serious challenges for cabin crews.

“Battery fires are particularly dangerous because they burn very hot, they can emit toxic byproducts, and they tend to flare up even after it seems like they’ve been extinguished,” says Consumer Reports chief scientific officer James H. Dickerson, a physicist and former administrator at the Department of Energy’s Center for Functional Nanomaterials at Brookhaven National Laboratory.

What Passengers Can Do

Passengers have a large role to play in preventing these fires. The first step is to follow the FAA guidelines regarding the transport of spare batteries on flights. Spare Li-ion batteries should not be stored loose in checked luggage but instead packed in a carry-on bag. The electrical terminals should be taped or otherwise protected to keep the battery from coming into contact with any stray metal devices, which could cause a short circuit.

Though the FAA doesn’t require it, Cox recommends carrying any devices containing lithium-ion batteries in your carry-on luggage, as well. If a battery catches fire, the problem will be noticed and handled quickly.

What should you do if your battery-powered device begins heating up or even smoking while you are on board? Cox says you should notify the flight crew immediately. Then, if possible, calmly move away from the burning device and let the flight crew do its job.

The crew of the JetBlue plane put the backpack containing the burning battery in a metal bin and stored it in the plane’s lavatory until the plane could land. A statement from the airline says, “Crewmembers took actions consistent with their training to make sure the situation was contained.”

