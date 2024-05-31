Another Tarrant County city likely to get drone deliveries from Walmart

Hurst is poised to be the second Tarrant County city to allow drone deliveries from Walmart.

On Tuesday, the City Council voted unanimously to approve a zoning request from Wing Drone Delivery to build a launch pad and storage facility for the drones on 25.8 acres at the Walmart at 1732 Precinct Line Road.

The City Council will have to vote on the zoning ordinance again during the June 11 meeting before the company can go forward with its plans.

Catherine Lovett, local policy and community affairs manager for Wing Drone Delivery, said during a public hearing Tuesday night that the drone deliveries will allow Walmart customers to order small items such as medications or rotisserie chickens they may have forgotten or need a the last minute.

The drones can carry packages of up to 2.6 pounds, she said.

Customers who want to take advantage of the drone deliveries will need to use the Wing app, but there are plans for Walmart to incorporate the deliveries on its shopping app, she said.

When asked about what the drone cameras see as they fly over neighborhood, Lovett said there are no recording devices, and the cameras are in place to guide the drones to avoid obstacles and to lower the packages to locations where customers choose such as a front porch or backyard.

The drones fly at around 65 mph at an altitude of 200 feet.

Customers will need to designate an area that is about the size of a picnic table for the deliveries.

Lovett also said the noise level from a drone is similar to a car passing by on the street.

In March, Wing also began delivering from two Walmart locations in North Richland Hills. The company also works with Walmart stores in Frisco and Lewisville.

Wing wants to provide a year-long pilot program in Hurst.

When asked, Wing did not say when the drone deliveries will begin in Hurst.

The company said in an email to the Star-Telegram, “We’re excited to bring this service to more communities in the coming months and will share more as the service becomes available from additional stores.”