Another SpaceX launch could be visible from Coachella Valley tonight. Here's when to watch

A SpaceX launch seen from Palm Springs climbing into the atmosphere on April 6.

Another SpaceX rocket launch could be visible from the Coachella Valley on Wednesday night, and the timing of this one could make for extra enticing viewing conditions.

The launch is currently scheduled for 7:48 p.m., twelve minutes after the sun is set to set in Palm Springs. However, if the weather doesn’t cooperate or other issues arise, the company says there are additional windows for the launch until 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and then again starting again at 7:48 p.m. on Thursday.

Several SpaceX launches, including one about a month ago, have been visible in the Coachella Valley in recent months with people able to see the rocket streaking across the sky leaving a vapor trail behind it.

The launch is from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County and will send 20 Starlink satellites into a low orbit. Starlink is a subsidiary of SpaceX that is creating a system of satellites that provide internet and cell phone service, with much of their utility coming in more rural areas that can’t be reached with other existing technologies.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers growth, development and business in the Coachella Valley. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and email him at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: SpaceX launch could be visible from Palm Springs tonight. Here's when