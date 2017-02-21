Android 7.0 Nougat Current Availability For Samsung Galaxy S7

The South Korea giant is finally releasing the official Android 7.0 Nougat update to the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge handsets.

Reports indicate Samsung is continuing to roll out the Android 7.0 Nougat update to Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge handsets, particularly in European and the Middle Eastern markets. The update has been hitting select devices since mid-January. As the update expands, firmware is also becoming available for users to install the software manually via Samsung’s Smart Switch program.

Here’s a rundown of some of the markets where the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge have begun receiving the Android 7.0 Nougat update.

Users who have not received the wireless update can check for it manually by accessing Settings > Software Update > Software Manual Download on their handsets.

Reports have also indicated U.K. Carriers such as EE and U.S. carriers such as AT&T are also expected to soon begin updating the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge. Now that the T-Mobile Galaxy S7 is updating in the U.S., other carriers are likely to follow. However, Android update times for carriers are strictly at the jurisdiction of the networks.

At the time of the report last Friday, the Nougat update for T-Mobile was available only for members of the Samsung beta program. However, the update is soon expected to hit devices network-wide.

Some standout features on Android 7.0 Nougat include as interface and performance tweaks, improvements to notifications, quick settings, multiwindow and always-on display features along with upgrades to speeds for storage usage, app installation and system updates. Some handsets may also receive a monthly security patch from Google.

