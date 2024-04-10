Andover seeks software for residents to pay for water, sewer bills

Apr. 10—ANDOVER — A program recently started for village residents seeking to pay their water and sewer bills by credit card is going to need a tweak, council members said on Tuesday evening after the regular meeting.

Council member Randy Gentry said software purchased to make the payment a reality will no longer be supported by the company at the end of May. He said a new software program has been found that works with existing technology, but doesn't allow for some details the village needs.

He said the village plans to create an averaging system for billing to make the process work. Council members said an ordinance will be developed for council to pass so payment procedures will be clearly defined.

In other business:

—Village Administrator Richard Mead said the village passed a series of ordinances to make sure the annexation of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles and a campground are properly backed by the measures.

—Mead said the village is waiting for a detailed report on proposed repairs to a water tower located near village hall. He said there are a series of basic repairs that will have to be completed, but others may be suggested by the Environmental Protection Agency.

He said the initial funding has been approved by the Ohio Public Works Commission.

—Council also approved a $500 gift to the Pymatuning Area Chamber of Commerce to be used for American flags and flowers on the square and on village streets.