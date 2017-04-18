AMD Radeon RX 580: How Does It Stack Up?

AMD's Radeon RX 500-series graphics cards are here, but are they worth it? The latest cards are based on the same Ellesmere GPU architecture as last year's RX 480, so there isn't a ton to talk about. The $230 card has a faster core clock than last year's model, which means increased performance.

Sapphire Nitro+ RX 580. Credit: Tom's Hardware More

Our friends at our sister sites Tom's Hardware and Anandtech, who posted very granular, detailed reviews, tested the new cards from third-party vendors (AMD isn't producing reference cards) and found a noticeable difference over the RX 480. In some cases, it even comes close to the Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060.



On the Rise of the Tomb Raider benchmark, the RX 580 ran the game at 74.7 fps at 1080p and 51 fps at 2560 x 1440. The GTX 1060 ran the test at 82.4 fps and 54 fps at the two resolutions.

Both the 1060 and the RX 580 ran Ashes of the Singularity at 51.7 fps at 1080p, and came within one tenth of a frame (45.7 fps on the 1060, 45.6 fps on the RX 580) at 1440p.

The Nvidia and AMD cards were neck and neck on Hitman at very high settings. At 1080p, the RX 580 rendered at 86.2 fps, just above the 1060's 84.8 fps. At 1440p, they played at 61.5 fps and 62.6 fps, respectively.