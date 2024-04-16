AMD introduces AI chips for business laptops and desktops

(Reuters) -Advanced Micro Devices unveiled a new series of chips for artificial intelligence-enabled personal computers on Tuesday as it looks to expand its share of the lucrative "AI PCs" market.

The chip designer said its latest Ryzen PRO 8040 Series is built for "business laptops and mobile workstations" while its AMD Ryzen PRO 8000 Series is a desktop processor for business users.

These chips are expected to be available in platforms from HP and Lenovo starting in the second quarter of 2024, AMD said in a press release.

AI-enabled PCs come with advanced chips capable of running large-language models and apps powered by the technology directly on the device, instead of the cloud.

