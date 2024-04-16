Amazon Is Taking $80 Off the Best Electric Razor We've Tested



LOOKING TO SPRING clean your facial hair? We recommend investing in the Braun Series 9 Pro, our pick for the absolute best electric razor on the market. Time after time, we've praised its powerful motor, which runs up to 40,000 cuts per minute, and its Autosense technology that adjusts its blades to the thickness of your beard. These two features make for a close, efficient shaving experience, but these premium specs don't come cheap, which is why our shopping team is always on the lookout for Series 9 Pro discounts. Lucky for us, Amazon is throwing down a flash $80 off sale on Braun's marquee razor, while supplies last.

If you're looking to level up your grooming routine, the Braun Series 9 will do just the trick. For starters, its speed and shaving power surpasses that of previous models including the Series 7 and 8. And no, we're not kidding. Our Grooming Editor, Garrett Munch found that the Braun Series 9 Pro cut his shaving time in half.

In terms of performance, you can achieve a close, clean shave even on thicker beards without causing any knicks. Since this razor is waterproof, you can use it with shaving creams or gels in the shower. We love also that it comes with a 5-in-1 SmartCare center that hygienically cleans and fully charges the device at the touch of a button. Need we say more? This is your chance to land a great deal on one of the best shavers across the market.

