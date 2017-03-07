Amazon sale drops popular iPhone 7, 7 Plus and Pixel XL cases to under $4

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are the best iOS smartphones on the planet. The Google Pixel and Pixel XL are the best Android smartphones on the planet. What do these four superphones all have in common other than being the best? They can all be covered with some of the most popular protective cases on Amazon for less than $4 shipped.

There’s a big sale going right now on Amazon on a wide range of cases for popular smartphones, and we’re focusing on the cream of the crop. Below, you’ll find links to the hottest Ringke cases for the hottest flagship smartphones. Just be sure to use the coupon codes provided in each widget below, and also be sure to note that you may have to choose a different Amazon seller to get the discount in some cases (you can make your selection by clicking the link under “Other Sellers on Amazon” in the right-hand column on each page).

iPhone 7 Plus (select Ringke Official Store fulfilled by Amazon as the seller)

iPhone 7 Plus Case, Ringke [AIR PRISM] 3D Contemporary Chic Design Pyramid Stylish Geometric Di…: $3.96 (use code JIQZJI5N)

iPhone 7 Plus Case, Ringke [Slim] Snug-Fit Slender [Tailored Cutouts] Lightweight & Thin Scratc…: $3.90 (use code S7MPKXT5)

iPhone 7 Plus Case, Ringke [ONYX Series] [Extreme Tough] Brushed Metal Texured Design, Edgy Car…: $3.90 (use code JNQOI6JR)

iPhone 7 Plus Case, Ringke [Max Series] Streamlined Reinforced Heavy Duty Defense [Shock Absorp…: $3.92 (use code 24N96ITM)







iPhone 7 (select Ringke Official Store fulfilled by Amazon as the seller)

iPhone 7 Case, Ringke [AIR PRISM] 3D Contemporary Chic Design Pyramid Stylish Geometric Diamond…: $3.96 (use code DGRA5WZS)

Ringke [SLIM] iPhone 7 Case Snug-Fit Slender [Tailored Cutouts] Extreme Lightweight & Thin Supe…: $3.90 (use code TXZ6DKPZ)

iPhone 7 Case, Ringke [Onyx] [Resilient Strength] Flexible Durability, Durable Anti-Slip, TPU D…: $3.90 (use code 8CNHX7WJ)

iPhone 7 Case, Ringke [Max Series] Streamlined Reinforced Heavy Duty Defense [Shock Absorption]…: $3.99 (use code FFETTIXT)







Google Pixel (select Ringke Official Store *not* fulfilled by Amazon)

Google Pixel Case, Ringke [FUSION] Crystal Clear PC Back TPU Bumper [Drop Protection/Shock Abso…: $3.96 (use code 285IXHEM)

Google Pixel XL (select Ringke Official Store *not* fulfilled by Amazon)

Google Pixel XL Case, Ringke [FUSION] Crystal Clear PC Back TPU Bumper [Drop Protection/Shock A…: $3.96 (use code C9ZGRKO3)

