The Amazon reviews of Donald Trump’s tree ornament are the best thing you’ll read today

Donald Trump is the President-elect of the United States, but he’s still a crafty businessman, so it should come as no surprise that the billionaire has a plan to capitalize on your holiday cheer in the form of licensed ornaments.
One ornament in particular — modeled after the now iconic, ill-fitting red cap that became a symbol of the Trump movement — has accumulated over 1,200 reviews on Amazon, and they’re some of the best pieces of writing you’re going to find anywhere online.
MUST SEE: Watch Trump’s Thanksgiving message to the American people right now
The reviews, which range in length from a sentence or two to full-fledged stories, are almost entirely tongue-in-cheek, but rather scathing nonetheless. There’s many references to Trump’s alleged mistreatment of women, views on immigrants, and overall abrasive personality:
Many of the reviews also make reference to the fact that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote in the 2016 Presidential race, but Trump was elected due to his majority of electoral college votes:
Some reviewers clearly put some additional thought into their writing, even going so far as to bring President Obama into the mix:
And, of course, you don’t have to look far to find a reference to Trump’s freakishly small hands:
It’s Amazon’s shockingly lax review policy that makes this kind of mass-reviewing possible. The site doesn’t require verification of a product purchase before allowing users to write reviews of virtually anything they want. Verified purchases show up with their own special tag, but hundreds of fake reviews flood a product, you’d be hard pressed to find a confirmed buyer anywhere in the crowd.
The company has, in the past, culled obviously fake reviews under similar circumstances, so it’s likely that Trump’s little red hat will see a similar ratings purge at some point in the near future.
