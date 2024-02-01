Amazon profits surge on strong trading season and cloud computing growth

Profits at Amazon have surged on strong seasonal trading and robust growth in its powerhouse cloud computing business.

The world’s largest retailer generated revenue of $170bn in the three months to December, up 14% on the same period of 2022, and clearing expectations on Wall Street of some $166bn.

Net income hit $10.6bn in the fourth quarter, from $278m a year previously, after the company moved to cut costs and draw a line under years of rapid expansion following the onset of the pandemic. Earnings per share hit $1.03.

Shares in the business rose 3.6% during out-of-hours trading in New York.

After Amazon, valued at $1.6tn on the stock market, cut 27,000 jobs last year, the layoffs have continued, albeit at a lesser pace, in recent weeks.

On Thursday Andy Jassy, the group’s chief executive, said: “This Q4 was a record-breaking holiday shopping season and closed out a robust 2023 for Amazon. While we made meaningful revenue, operating income, and free cash flow progress, what we’re most pleased with is the continued invention and customer experience improvements across our businesses.”

Amazon has built a sprawling digital empire around its e-commerce platform, from smart speakers to sports broadcasting. Through Amazon Web Services (AWS), it also leads the lucrative cloud computing market, though Microsoft, now worth $3tn, has eaten into its lead with more extensive integrations of artificial intelligence.

Regulators have sought to curb the vast conglomerate’s growth: earlier this week, Amazon abandoned a planned $1.4bn acquisition of the robot vacuum cleaner company iRobot amid European opposition to the deal. US regulators announced last week they would probe the company’s deals with fledgling AI companies like Anthropic.

Ahead of the earnings Justin Post, an analyst at Bank of America, suggested it would be “important” for Amazon executives to “call out” the potential for the group’s AWS business to accelerate. He expected that the company’s core retail business would be a “bright spot” in the fourth quarter, with its advertising arm also providing a boost.