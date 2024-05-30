Amazon Prime members will get extended Grubhub+ benefits, can order for free in Amazon app

Amazon Prime members are getting a perk upgrade – courtesy of Grubhub.

If you are an Amazon Prime member, you now have Grubhub+ as part of your membership. Benefits of that special subscription tier of the delivery service – it usually costs $9.99 monthly – include no delivery fees on orders over $12, lower service fees, and 5% back on pickup orders.

Amazon began giving Prime members a free one-year membership to Grubhub+ back in July 2022. Beginning Thursday, Prime members will get Grubhub+ as an ongoing deal, valued at $120 annually.

"The reality is we have seen really strong uptake to date from what has been a limited duration offer," Jamil Ghani, Amazon Prime worldwide vice president, told USA TODAY. "It gives us confidence that with extra exposure (and) that even more convenient ordering experience that this is poised to be a pillar of savings and convenience for our members."

Current Prime members "don't have to do anything … to benefit from Grubhub+ and all of the benefits that it delivers," he said.

About 180 million U.S. shoppers used Amazon Prime in the month of March, Bloomberg reported, citing data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners. Amazon Prime, which includes shipping discounts and Prime Video streaming, costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year; students get a 50% discount and qualifying government assistance recipients can a 53% discount.

Amazon and Grubhub have announced Amazon Prime members will get Grubhub+ as an ongoing Prime Member benefit and can order from Grubhub on Amazon.com and the Amazon shopping app.

Grubhub ordering comes to Amazon

Amazon customers can now make Grubhub+ orders directly on Amazon.com and the Amazon Shopping app. "We're going to make it even more convenient for our members to avail themselves of everything that the Grubhub+ service provides (through its) hundreds of thousands of restaurants nationwide," Ghani said.

Grubhub now reaches about 90% of U.S. consumers and connects them with deliveries and orders from about 375,000 restaurants, grocers and convenience stores, said Grubhub CEO Howard Migdal. The service has reduced average delivery times to an average of 32 minutes.

"We've never been faster or more on time than we are today," he told USA TODAY. The extended partnership with Amazon means "local independent restaurants will now be discoverable in the Amazon app, how awesome is that? (The partnership) will be a huge catalyst for their businesses to grow and find new customers. So it's very exciting," he said.

Current Grubhub customers can get the Grubhub+ benefit by linking their account to Amazon Prime and they can continue to order on the Grubhub app or website, Migdal said.

The companies plan to do more special meal deals pegged to programs on Prime Video and events such as Prime Day, Ghani said. For instance, a recent "Tune In & Takeout" special timed to the April premiere of "Fallout" on Prime Video added a limited edition Nuka-Blast Burger meal to the Grubhub menu in select areas in New York City and Los Angeles. The spicy burger came in an collector’s box.

"Grubhub is a fantastic complement to (Amazon Prime)," Ghani said.

Prime customers who use the service will accrue savings, he said. In addition to saving the $120 annual Grubhub+ subscription fee, members would save an additional $300 or more over the year by ordering once monthly from Grubhub, Ghani said.

Amazon and Grubhub: $5 off your order through June 2

To kick off the extended partnership, Amazon and Grubhub are giving Prime members $5 off a Grubhub delivery order over $25 with the code PRIME5 through Sunday, June 2.

To get the deal, enter the code during checkout when shopping Grubhub on online or in the Amazon app, or click on a banner at checkout to have the code automatically applied. Prime members who order through the Grubhub app can input the code manually. (Offer not good on orders containing alcohol; not valid with other discounts.)

