How to get Amazon Prime free for much longer than 30 days

If ever there was a service that is well worth the $99 a year it costs, that service is Amazon Prime. The key selling point for Amazon Prime has always been free two-day shipping on just about anything you can think of, and that’s still one of the best things about Prime. But beyond that, you also get access to all of the other services Amazon offers Prime subscribers, such as unlimited access to a growing library for streaming movies and TV shows, unlimited streaming of more than 2 million songs, unlimited photo storage, free access to more than 1,000 Prime Reading books, and much more.

Yes, Prime is definitely worth $99 per year — but we’re going to tell you how to get Prime for free for several months so you can be absolutely sure that it’s worth the money before you start paying.

First things first: you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime using this link. You’ll enjoy all the same benefits that a paying Prime subscriber enjoys, but you won’t pay a dime for 30 days. In fact, as we learned from a recent blog post on Rather Be Shopping, you can extend your free trial even further and continue to enjoy all of Amazon’s Prime benefits for free.

As the post notes, Amazon will often email customers during their free trials and offer to extend them. But if you’re looking for a surefire way to keep using Prime for free, all you have to do is open a new Amazon account and sign up for a new 30-day free trial. You can use the same payment method on the account and you can also of course use the same name and address. In fact, you can keep doing it multiple times using new email addresses each time. Sure it’s a bit of a pain, but it’ll be well worth it for the frugal shoppers out there.

Visit this link to start your free 30-day Amazon Prime trial, and then again and again to restart it.

