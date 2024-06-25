When is Amazon Prime Day 2024? The best Amazon deals are coming July 16 and 17

We finally know when Amazon Prime Day 2024 is happening. The retail giant just unveiled all the deets on Prime Day 2024 and the massive sale is expected to be better than ever before. The two-day, Prime member-exclusive shopping event will take place on Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17 with rare discounts and lightning deals available across all categories, including kitchen, tech, and home. To help you take advantage of the best summer savings, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the mega sale, including early Amazon deals available now.

Product image of Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day

Check out the best deals to shop ahead of Prime Day 2024 on Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon Prime Day 2024 will take place on Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17. Amazon just announced the dates for the highly-anticipated sale, with plenty of early deals already available right now.

What are the best early Amazon Prime Day deals?

Product image of PuroAir HEPA 14 Air Purifier

PuroAir HEPA 14 Air Purifier

$139

We love this air purifier for its great performance and excellent value—get it for an even more affordable price ahead of Prime Day 2024.

Product image of Ninja SF301 Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer

Ninja SF301 Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer

$139.99

The best air fryer we’ve ever tested is 30% off right now at Amazon.

Product image of Crest 3D Whitestrips kit

Crest 3D Whitestrips kit

$31.90

This whitening kit promises to make your smile shine and it’s currently 42% off at Amazon.l

Product image of Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with USB-C

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with USB-C

$199

Get our favorite Apple earbuds for under $200 thanks to this early Amazon Prime Day deal.

Product image of DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Driver Kit Compact

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Driver Kit Compact

$99

Tackle your home improvement projects with ease thanks to this early Prime Day deal on a best-selling DeWalt tool kit.

Product image of GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

$474

Have ice on hand all summer long and save 18% on this Reviewed-approved ice maker ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024.

Product image of Renpho Eyeris 1 Eye Massager

Renpho Eyeris 1 Eye Massager

$69.99

Save more than 40% on this eye massager our editor’s swear by.

Product image of Shark HyperAIR blow dryer

Shark HyperAIR blow dryer

$178.90

This blow dryer deserves a spot on your bathroom vanity, especially now that it is 22% off ahead of Prime Day.

Product image of 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller

8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller

$59.99

We love this controller for its wireless charging dock and familiar layout, and there’s even more to love now that it is on sale before Amazon Prime Day.

Product image of AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit

AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit

$81.53

AeroGarden is Reviewed-approved and on sale leading up to Amazon Prime Day 2024.

Do you need an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Day deals?

Yes. Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members. The event features the best deals for those with a Prime subscription. If you're not a Prime member, you can shop for these amazing deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership today. Newcomers can sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime and then pay the monthly fee of $14.99. You can also get discounted Prime memberships if you're a student or qualify for government assistance.

How much does Amazon Prime cost?

A standard Amazon Prime membership will run you $14.99 per month, or $139 for a one-year subscription. Meanwhile, students and qualifying government assistance recipients can sign up for Prime for up to 50% off.

Product image of Amazon Prime membership

Amazon Prime membership

Sign up today and get 30 days of Prime benefits for free.

What should I buy during Amazon Prime Day?

If you've been waiting for deep discounts on TVs, laptops, countertop appliances, or robot vacuums, Amazon Prime Day markdowns offer rare discounts on hundreds of best-selling brands. In years past, Amazon Prime Day has boasted impressive savings on big-ticket items, making it the perfect time to invest in new gadgets and home essentials. If you're looking to elevate your at-home entertainment setup, we suggest shopping for deals on top-rated smart TVs. Meanwhile, if you want to cook up restaurant-quality dishes at home, look to markdowns on customer-favorite air fryers, cookware sets, and pressure cookers.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members. Each year, the sale is met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphones, robot vacuums, air fryers, and so much more.

Ahead of Prime Day 2024, you can expect plenty of incredible early Amazon deals leading up to the huge shopping event. The exclusive two-day sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, you can sign up today to start saving.

How long is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is typically a 48-hour shopping event, and this year’s iteration of the sale will be no different. Although the deepest discounts are usually only available for two days, the sitewide sale is one of the best opportunities to score must-have gadgets and home goods for well under retail value.

What stores offer competing Amazon Prime Day sales?

Although Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers typically offer similar sales. Historically, we've seen competing sales on top-rated products at Walmart, Target, Nordstrom, Lowe's, Wayfair, and Best Buy. If you still don't have an Amazon Prime account by the time Amazon Prime Day 2024 rolls around, it may be a good idea to shop other retailers that offer price-matching services.

Product image of Amazon Prime membership

Amazon Prime membership

Sign up today and get 30 days of Prime benefits for free just in time for Prime Day 2024.

