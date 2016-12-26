Amazon will pay for you to ship unwanted items to Goodwill

It’s the season of giving, and even though the biggest gift opening day of the year is now in our rear view mirror, Amazon wants to help you give a little more. The company’s Give Back Box program is in full effect right now, and you can ship off your unwanted items — whether they’re gifts you didn’t ask for or just stuff you no longer need — to Goodwill for absolutely free, courtesy of Amazon.





The partnership between Amazon and Goodwill is making donating to the organization as simple as refilling one of the many Amazon boxes you probably have lying around your living room right now. As Amazon explains on its official Give Back Box page, the instructions are pretty straightforward:

Open Your Box: Unpack your merchandise from your Amazon shipping box. Pack Your Box: Fill the box with clothing, accessories and household goods you no longer need and print your free shipping label from GiveBackBox.com. Send Your Box: Let UPS or the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) deliver your box of donations to Goodwill for you.

Amazon will take care of the bill for shipping the items, while Goodwill is the one that benefits from your generosity. It’s also important to note that the goods you donate won’t just go to some central Goodwill distribution point, but will instead be sent to whatever participating Goodwill location is nearest to you. So, your donation will be directly benefiting those in your community, which is probably good for a few extra karma points.

