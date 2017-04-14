Amazon is offering a rare discount on the Nest Thermostat

Why does Google charge so much for the Nest Learning Thermostat? Because it can. The Nest was the first, but it’s still the best. There are other great options out there right now that offer many of the same features as the Nest (one of our favorites is the Ecobee3), but none so far have managed to wrap everything up into a package that’s quite as sleek and simple as the Nest. It just works. You’ll save money on your energy bill each month, and you’ll be more comfortable in the process thanks to Nest’s advanced learning algorithms that constantly adjust your heating and air conditioning based on preferences and location.

The Nest is well worth its normal asking price of $250, but Amazon has a sweet sale going ahead of Earth Day that shaves $31 off the normal selling price. Trust us, if you take advantage of this sale, you won’t be sorry.

Here are some key details from the product page:

Works with Amazon Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately)

Auto-Schedule: Nest learns the temperatures you like and programs itself in about a week.

Home/Away Assist: Nest automatically turns itself down when nobody’s home to help you save energy.

Remote Control: Connect your thermostat to Wi‑Fi to control the temperature from your phone, tablet or laptop.

Farsight: When Nest spots you across the room, it lights up to show you the time, temperature or weather.

Energy History: Check your Energy History in the Nest app to see how much energy you use and why.

Nest Leaf: You’ll see the Leaf when you choose a temperature that saves energy. It guides you in the right direction.

Nest Learning Thermostat, 3rd Generation, Works with Amazon Alexa: $219.00

