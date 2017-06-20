Amazon will now ship you clothing just to try it on, for free

Shopping on Amazon is one of the most painless ways to buy things these days — and that simplicity is one of the big reasons why the company has continued to grow at a breakneck pace — but when it comes to buying clothes, being able to see, touch, and try on a new item is still a win for the mall. That could change rather quickly, as Amazon just revealed a new “try before you buy” option called Prime Wardrobe.

Prime Wardrobe is exactly what you’re probably thinking it is: You pick clothes from Amazon Fashion, the company ships them to you to try on, and then you send whatever you don’t want right back to Amazon, for free. You only pay for the items you keep, and Amazon will sweeten the deal by offering discounts based on the number of pieces you choose to hang on to, with up to 20% off.

For the stuff you want to return, each Prime Wardrobe shipment comes with a return label that you slap right on the box it came in, and then set it outside to be whisked away back to the company’s warehouse. You get a total of seven days to make the decision on each Wardrobe shipment, which is a pretty generous window.

Amazon says there will be over one million items included in the Prime Wardrobe program, including lots of extremely popular brands like Levi’s, Adidas, Hugo Boss, and Calvin Klein. There’s no additional fee for the Wardrobe shipments aside from the yearly Prime membership which is required to use the service. The program is currently in a testing phase, but Amazon says it plans to launch it soon.

