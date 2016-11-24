Amazon’s massive Black Friday 2016 sale is live, and these are the best deals so far

Considering how deeply Amazon discounts products on a normal day, it was pretty obvious that the online retailer’s Black Friday deals week discounts were going to be among the best in the business. And they were. But now the “deals week” sales have led up to today, which marks the launch of Amazon’s official Black Friday sale. The sale runs from today, Thanksgiving Day, through the end of the day on Sunday. At that point, the Black Friday sale becomes a Cyber Monday sale.
You’re going to find insanely good Black Friday 2016 deals everywhere you look on the Amazon site right now, but that’s enough to overwhelm many shoppers. Don’t worry though, because we’ve dug through thousands of deals and hand-picked a batch of Black Friday bargains that are even more appealing than Amazon’s average sale.
You can browse the full sale by visiting Amazon’s Black Friday 2016 deals page, but you’ll find some of the retailer’s best bargains right here. Many of these are the lowest prices we’ve ever seen — especially on Amazon devices and many of the items listed in the “gadgets, gear and more” section, so you won’t want to miss these sales.
TVs
- Under $1600 for the Samsung UN65KS8500 Curved 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
- Under $1500 for the Samsung UN55KS9000 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
- Under $650 for the Samsung UN49KU7000 49-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
- Save over 40% on select 4K Ultra HD TVs from Samsung
- LG Electronics 65UH7700 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $1,297.00 (save $1,503)
- LG Electronics OLED55B6P Flat 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV: $1,797.00 (save $2,202.99)
- Sony XBR55X850D 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $898.00 (save $300)
- Sony XBR55X700D 55-Inch HDR 4K Ultra HD TV: $698.00 (save $200)
- TCL 55US5800 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV: $399.99 (save $300)
- Samsung UN55KU6500 Curved 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $757.52 (save $269)
- Samsung UN49KU7000 49-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $647.99 (save $250)
Home Theater and Home Audio
- Sonos PLAY:1 Compact Wireless Smart Speaker for Streaming Music: $149.00 (save $50)
- VIZIO SB4551-D5 Smartcast 45” 5.1 Slim Sound Bar System: $299.99 (save $200)
- VIZIO SB3830-D0 38” Smartcast Sound Bar: $129.99 (save $70)
- VIZIO SB2821-D6 Sound Bar System: $99.99 (save $30)
- Amazon Fire TV: $74.99 (save $15)
- All-New Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 (save $10)
- Roku Streaming Stick (3600R): $34.99 (save $15)
- Cambridge SoundWorks OontZ Angle 3XL Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $72.99 (save $175)
- TaoTronics Stereo 20W Wireless Portable Speaker: $39.99 (save $20)
Gadgets, Gear and More
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit, 3 A19 bulbs and a Bridge: $119.99 (save $60)
- PlayStation Gold Wireless Stereo Headset: $59.99 (save $40)
- Anova Culinary PCB-120US-K1 Bluetooth Precision Cooker: $99.00 (save $50)
- SanDisk Ultra Fit 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive: $22.99 (save $17)
- Samsung S24E310HL 23.6-Inch Screen LED-Lit Monitor: $99.99 (save $30)
- All-New Kindle E-reader: $49.99 (save $30)
- All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet: $59.99 (save $30)
- All-New Echo Dot (2nd Generation): $39.99 (save $10)
- Amazon Echo – Black: $139.99 (save $40)
- Amazon Echo – White: $139.99 (save $40)
- Amazon Tap: $89.99 (save $40)
- Seagate Expansion 8TB Desktop External Hard Drive USB 3.0: $189.99 (save $50)
- Starry Station – Touchscreen WiFi Router: $224.00 (save $74.99)
- ECOVACS Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Mop and Water Tank: $134.98 (save $194)
- Segway miniPRO | Smart Self Balancing Personal Transporter: $599.00 (save $700)
Check out more Black Friday deals on Amazon’s website right here, and be sure to stick to our Black Friday 2016 hub for all the best bargains from every top retailer today and all weekend long.
