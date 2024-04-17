Amazon Fire HD 10 and Fire Max 11 prices slashed… for now

If you’re looking for affordable tablet deals, it’s highly recommended that you check out Amazon’s Fire tablets. The latest releases of the brand’s largest models are still relatively cheap, and limited-time discounts have further lowered their prices on Amazon right now. The 32GB version of the Amazon Fire HD 10 is down to $95 from $140 for savings of $45, and the 64GB version of the Amazon Fire Max 11 is down to $180 from $230 for savings of $50. You’re going to have to be fast with your purchase once you’ve chosen which one to buy though, because these tablets may be back to their regular prices as soon as tomorrow.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB, with lockscreen ads) — $95, was $140

Amazon Fire HD 10 2021 is the newest incarnation of the Fire HD tablet.

The 2023 release of the Amazon Fire HD 10 retains the tablet’s budget-friendly price despite several improvements compared to its predecessor, including 25% faster performance, slightly less weight by 30 grams, and an upgraded front-facing camera from 2MP to 5MP for clearer selfies and video calls. The Amazon Fire HD 10 features a 10.1-inch Full HD touchscreen that’s durable enough to withstand daily wear and tear, compatibility with Amazon’s Alexa for voice commands, and decent performance for your daily tasks with its octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM. The tablet comes with 32GB of internal storage, but if you need additional space for your apps and files, you can get up to 1TB more through its microSD card slot.

Buy Now

Amazon Fire Max 11 (64GB, with lockscreen ads) — $180, was $230

Someone holding the Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet.

The Amazon Fire Max 11 carved a spot in our list of the best tablets as the best value Android tablet, as it comes with an 11-inch screen with 2000 x 1200 resolution that’s perfect for watching streaming shows and playing mobile games. With an octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM, the device won’t have any issues handling your regular activities, and with a 14-hour battery life, it will be able to accompany you throughout your day at work or school. Its storage space of 64GB may be expanded by up to 1TB through a microSD card, and its 8MP front camera makes video calls and selfies even sharper. The Amazon Fire Max 11 is also powered by Alexa, and if you activate Show Mode, the tablet will function like a smart display.

Buy Now