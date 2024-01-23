Amazon fined for 'excessive' surveillance of workers

Amazon has been fined €32m (£27m) in France for "excessive" surveillance of its workers, including measures the data watchdog found to be illegal.

The CNIL said Amazon France Logistique, which manages warehouses, recorded data captured by workers' handheld scanners.

It found Amazon tracked activity so precisely, it led to workers having to potentially justify each break.

This, the CNIL said, was illegal while it also questioned why Amazon needed to keep workers' data for 31 days.

France's data protection agency investigated Amazon warehouses following complaints by employees as well as media coverage of conditions.

The BBC has approached Amazon for comment.