Amazon Memorial Day sale: Get unreal savings on Aiper, DeWalt, and Shark

The long weekend is upon us and we've got big plans to shop Amazon's Memorial Day sale! Right now, you can score unbelievable deals on some of our favorite products. Here at Reviewed, we put everything from ice cream makers to robot pool vacuums to the test to find what's actually worth it. Lucky for you, a lot of the best products we've tried are discounted at Amazon just in time for summer 2024. Whether you're shopping for an early Father's Day gift, want to treat yourself to a new cookware set, or are desperate to find out if the hype around Stanley tumblers is real, we've rounded up the 30 best Amazon Memorial Day deals to shop this weekend. Keep scrolling to score all the savings.

1. Dolphin Premier Robotic Pool Cleaner

Product image of Dolphin Premier Robotic Pool Cleaner

Dolphin Premier Robotic Pool Cleaner

$1399

Save 20% on this robotic pool vacuum we love at Amazon's Memorial Day sale.

Read Our Review

BUY NOW (19% off)

Save $348 at Amazon

2. PurSteam Steam Iron for Clothes

Product image of PurSteam Steam Iron for Clothes

PurSteam Steam Iron for Clothes

$34.99

Our favorite steam iron for clothing is $5 off at the Amazon's Memorial Day sale.

Read Our Review

BUY NOW (12% off)

Save $5 at Amazon

3. Apple AirTags 4-Pack

Product image of Apple AirTags 4-Pack

Apple AirTags 4-Pack

$79

Save 20% on the Reviewed-approved device trackers with this best-selling Amazon deal.

Read Our Review

BUY NOW (20% off)

Save $20 at Amazon

4. DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit

Product image of DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Drill and Driver Kit Compact

DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Drill and Driver Kit Compact

$99

Save 45% on the DeWalt cordless drill and driver kit with this Amazon Memorial Day deal.

Read Our Review

BUY NOW (44% off)

Save $80 at Amazon

5. Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0

Product image of Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Plus 2.0

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Plus 2.0

$33.99

Save up to 39% on the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Plus 2.0 with this Memorial Day deal

Read Our Review

BUY NOW (38% off)

Save $22 at Amazon

6. GreenPan Valencia Pro 11-Piece Cookware Set

Product image of GreenPan Valencia Pro 11-Piece Cookware Set

GreenPan Valencia Pro 11-Piece Cookware Set

$189.99

Save 53% with this Memorial Day deal on a ceramic cookware set we love from GreenPan.

Read Our Review

BUY NOW (52% off)

Save $210 at Amazon

7. Stanley 30-Ounce IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler

Product image of Stanley 30-Ounce IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler

Stanley 30-Ounce IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler

$35

Keep your drinks cool while saving big with this Stanley tumbler on sale at Amazon.

BUY NOW (22% off)

Save $10 at Amazon

8. Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation)

Product image of Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation)

Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation)

$189

Save up to 24% on the Apple Watch SE with this Memorial Day deal.

Read Our Review

BUY NOW (24% off)

Save $60 at Amazon

9. Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner

Product image of Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner

Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner

$98.59

Get this top-rated carpet cleaner for 20% off at Amazon's Memorial Day sale.

Read Our Review

BUY NOW (20% off)

Save $25 at Amazon

10. Mueller Pro Series 10-in-1 8-Blade Vegetable Slicer

Product image of Mueller Pro Series 10-in-1 8-Blade Vegetable Slicer

Mueller Pro Series 10-in-1 8-Blade Vegetable Slicer

$23.87

Save up to 52% on the Mueller vegetable slicer ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

BUY NOW (52% off)

Save $26 at Amazon

11. Cosori 6-Quart Air Fryer TurboBlaze

Product image of Cosori 6-Quart Air Fryer TurboBlaze

Cosori 6-Quart Air Fryer TurboBlaze

$99.99

Save 17% on the Cosori 6-Quart Air Fryer TurboBlaze with this Amazon deal

Read Our Review

BUY NOW (16% off)

Save $20 at Amazon

12. Kindle Scribe with Premium Pen

Product image of Kindle Scribe with Premium Pen

Kindle Scribe with Premium Pen

$264.99

Save 28% on the Reviewed-approved Kindle Scribe at Amazon today.

Read Our Review

BUY NOW (28% off)

Save $105 at Amazon

13. Aiper 2024 Seagull Pro Lite Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner

Product image of Aiper 2024 Seagull Pro Lite Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner

Aiper 2024 Seagull Pro Lite Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner

$649.99

Save up to 33% on this Aiper pool vacuum just in time for summer 2024.

Read Our Review

BUY NOW (27% off)

Save $250 at Amazon

14. PuroAir HEPA 14 Air Purifier

Product image of PuroAir HEPA 14 Air Purifier

PuroAir HEPA 14 Air Purifier

$159

This Reviewed-approved HEPA air purifier delivers noticeably cleaner air quality in just 30 minutes and is on sale ahead of Memorial Day!

Read Our Review

BUY NOW (20% off)

Save $40 at Amazon

15. Avid Power Tire Inflator Air Compressor

Product image of Avid Power Tire Inflator Air Compressor

Avid Power Tire Inflator Air Compressor

$56.09

Save up to 27% on this portable air compressor at Amazon's big Memorial Day sale.

Read Our Review

BUY NOW (37% off)

Save $33 at Amazon

16. Urtheone Boar Bristle Hairbrush

Product image of Urtheone Boar Bristle Hairbrush

Urtheone Boar Bristle Hairbrush

$9.99

Save 33% on the Urtheone Boar Bristle Hairbrush with this Amazon deal

Read Our Review

BUY NOW (33% off)

Save $5 at Amazon

17. Ring Indoor Cam 2023

Product image of Ring Indoor Cam 2023

Ring Indoor Cam 2023

$39.99

Save 33% on the Ring Indoor Cam during Amazon's 2024 Memorial Day sale.

Read Our Review

BUY NOW (33% off)

Save $20 at Amazon

18. GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

Product image of GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

$459

Save 23% on the GE nugget ice maker at Amazon's Memorial Day sale.

Read Our Review

BUY NOW (23% off)

Save $140 at Amazon

19. Ninja SP101 Digital Air Fry Countertop Oven with 8-in-1 Functionality

Product image of Ninja SP101 Digital Air Fry Countertop Oven with 8-in-1 Functionality

Ninja SP101 Digital Air Fry Countertop Oven with 8-in-1 Functionality

$142.99

Save 35% on the Ninja oven at Amazon's Memorial Day sale.

Read Our Review

BUY NOW (35% off)

Save $77 at Amazon

20. Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants

Product image of Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants

Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants

$22.99

Save 23% on the Colorfulkoala leggings with this Memorial Day deal at Amazon.

Read Our Review

BUY NOW (23% off)

Save $7 at Amazon

21. Bose QuietComfort II True Wireless Earbuds

Product image of Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds

Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds

$189 data-price_msrp=

Save $90 on these noise-canceling earbuds we love at Amazon's Memorial Day sale.

Read Our Review

BUY NOW

at Amazon

22. Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

Product image of Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

$78.78

Save up to 21% on the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser with this Memorial Day deal.

Read Our Review

BUY NOW (21% off)

Save $21 at Amazon

23. Lodge Cast Iron Dual Handle 12-Inch Pan

Product image of Lodge Cast Iron Dual Handle 12-Inch Pan

Lodge Cast Iron Dual Handle 12-Inch Pan

$22.48

Save 48% on the Lodge cast iron pan with this Memorial Day deal.

Read Our Review

BUY NOW (48% off)

Save $21 at Amazon

24. Jall Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock

Product image of Jall Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock

Jall Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock

$31.24

Save 41% on the Jall sunrise alarm clock with this Amazon Memorial Day deal.

Read Our Review

BUY NOW (41% off)

Save $21 at Amazon

25. LG C2 Series 65-Inch Class OLED evo Smart TV

Product image of LG C2 Series 65-Inch Class OLED evo Smart TV

LG C2 Series 65-Inch Class OLED evo Smart TV

$1417.99

Get 43% off the top-rated LG C2 smart TV at the Amazon Memorial Day sale.

Read Our Review

BUY NOW (43% off)

Save $1079 at Amazon

Memorial Day TV sales: Save up to $1,000 on Samsung, Sony, and Hisense TVs

26. Phunaya Adjustable Storage System Garden Tool Organizer

Product image of Phunaya Adjustable Storage System Garden Tool Organizer

Phunaya Adjustable Storage System Garden Tool Organizer

$16.57

Save 45% on this convenient tool organizer at Amazon's Memorial Day sale.

Read Our Review

BUY NOW (44% off)

Save $13 at Amazon

27. Linenspa All-Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter

Product image of Linenspa All-Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter

Linenspa All-Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter

$36.99

Save 43% on the Linenspa All-Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter with this Amazon deal

Read Our Review

BUY NOW (43% off)

Save $28 at Amazon

28. Echo Show 8 (3rd Generation)

Product image of Echo Show 8 (3rd Generation)

Echo Show 8 (3rd Generation)

$100.98

Save on the top-rated Echo Show 8 with this Amazon deal.

Read Our Review

BUY NOW (32% off)

Save $49 at Amazon

29. Shark HyperAir Blow Dryer

Product image of Shark HyperAir Blow Dryer

Shark HyperAir Blow Dryer

$178.99

Save 22% on the Shark HyperAir blow dryer with this Amazon Memorial Day deal.

Read Our Review

BUY NOW (22% off)

Save $51 at Amazon

30. Renpho RF-FM059Rf Foot Massager

Product image of Renpho RF-FM059Rf Foot Massager

Renpho RF-FM059Rf Foot Massager

$109.99

Save 45% on the Renpho foot massager at Amazon's Memorial Day sale.

Read Our Review

BUY NOW (45% off)

Save $90 at Amazon

Does Amazon have a Memorial Day sale?

Yes! Amazon kicked off its Memorial Day sale on Friday, May 17 with special summer deals and discounts up to 40% off.

Does Amazon deliver on Memorial Day?

No, Amazon does not deliver on Memorial Day so be sure to order your MDW essentials ahead of Monday, May 27.

Is Amazon's Memorial Day exclusive to Amazon Prime members?

Not necessarily! The best deals are typically exclusive to Amazon Prime members but unlike Amazon Prime Day, anyone can shop Amazon's Memorial Day sale. We recommend signing up for an Amazon Prime membership if you want special benefits like free, fast shipping, exclusive access to special promotions and sales, streaming perks, and more.

How do I sign up for Amazon Prime?

Go to the main Amazon Prime page and click on "Try Prime," then follow the instructions. Note that you need an Amazon account before you can sign up for Prime, but if you don't yet have one, it's easy to set up. Go to Amazon and enter your details to create an account, then add Prime to get the 30-day free trial.

Product image of Amazon Prime membership

Amazon Prime membership

Get exclusive savings and perks by signing up today.

BUY NOW

at Amazon

