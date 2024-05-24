Amazon Memorial Day sale: Get unreal savings on Aiper, DeWalt, and Shark
The long weekend is upon us and we've got big plans to shop Amazon's Memorial Day sale! Right now, you can score unbelievable deals on some of our favorite products. Here at Reviewed, we put everything from ice cream makers to robot pool vacuums to the test to find what's actually worth it. Lucky for you, a lot of the best products we've tried are discounted at Amazon just in time for summer 2024. Whether you're shopping for an early Father's Day gift, want to treat yourself to a new cookware set, or are desperate to find out if the hype around Stanley tumblers is real, we've rounded up the 30 best Amazon Memorial Day deals to shop this weekend. Keep scrolling to score all the savings.
1. Dolphin Premier Robotic Pool Cleaner
Dolphin Premier Robotic Pool Cleaner
$1399
Save 20% on this robotic pool vacuum we love at Amazon's Memorial Day sale.
2. PurSteam Steam Iron for Clothes
PurSteam Steam Iron for Clothes
$34.99
Our favorite steam iron for clothing is $5 off at the Amazon's Memorial Day sale.
3. Apple AirTags 4-Pack
Apple AirTags 4-Pack
$79
Save 20% on the Reviewed-approved device trackers with this best-selling Amazon deal.
4. DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit
DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Drill and Driver Kit Compact
$99
Save 45% on the DeWalt cordless drill and driver kit with this Amazon Memorial Day deal.
5. Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Plus 2.0
$33.99
Save up to 39% on the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Plus 2.0 with this Memorial Day deal
6. GreenPan Valencia Pro 11-Piece Cookware Set
GreenPan Valencia Pro 11-Piece Cookware Set
$189.99
Save 53% with this Memorial Day deal on a ceramic cookware set we love from GreenPan.
7. Stanley 30-Ounce IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler
Stanley 30-Ounce IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler
$35
Keep your drinks cool while saving big with this Stanley tumbler on sale at Amazon.
8. Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation)
Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation)
$189
Save up to 24% on the Apple Watch SE with this Memorial Day deal.
9. Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner
$98.59
Get this top-rated carpet cleaner for 20% off at Amazon's Memorial Day sale.
10. Mueller Pro Series 10-in-1 8-Blade Vegetable Slicer
Mueller Pro Series 10-in-1 8-Blade Vegetable Slicer
$23.87
Save up to 52% on the Mueller vegetable slicer ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
11. Cosori 6-Quart Air Fryer TurboBlaze
Cosori 6-Quart Air Fryer TurboBlaze
$99.99
Save 17% on the Cosori 6-Quart Air Fryer TurboBlaze with this Amazon deal
12. Kindle Scribe with Premium Pen
Kindle Scribe with Premium Pen
$264.99
Save 28% on the Reviewed-approved Kindle Scribe at Amazon today.
13. Aiper 2024 Seagull Pro Lite Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner
Aiper 2024 Seagull Pro Lite Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner
$649.99
Save up to 33% on this Aiper pool vacuum just in time for summer 2024.
14. PuroAir HEPA 14 Air Purifier
PuroAir HEPA 14 Air Purifier
$159
This Reviewed-approved HEPA air purifier delivers noticeably cleaner air quality in just 30 minutes and is on sale ahead of Memorial Day!
15. Avid Power Tire Inflator Air Compressor
Avid Power Tire Inflator Air Compressor
$56.09
Save up to 27% on this portable air compressor at Amazon's big Memorial Day sale.
16. Urtheone Boar Bristle Hairbrush
Urtheone Boar Bristle Hairbrush
$9.99
Save 33% on the Urtheone Boar Bristle Hairbrush with this Amazon deal
17. Ring Indoor Cam 2023
Ring Indoor Cam 2023
$39.99
Save 33% on the Ring Indoor Cam during Amazon's 2024 Memorial Day sale.
18. GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
$459
Save 23% on the GE nugget ice maker at Amazon's Memorial Day sale.
19. Ninja SP101 Digital Air Fry Countertop Oven with 8-in-1 Functionality
Ninja SP101 Digital Air Fry Countertop Oven with 8-in-1 Functionality
$142.99
Save 35% on the Ninja oven at Amazon's Memorial Day sale.
20. Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants
Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants
$22.99
Save 23% on the Colorfulkoala leggings with this Memorial Day deal at Amazon.
21. Bose QuietComfort II True Wireless Earbuds
Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds
$189 data-price_msrp=
Save $90 on these noise-canceling earbuds we love at Amazon's Memorial Day sale.
22. Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser
$78.78
Save up to 21% on the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser with this Memorial Day deal.
23. Lodge Cast Iron Dual Handle 12-Inch Pan
Lodge Cast Iron Dual Handle 12-Inch Pan
$22.48
Save 48% on the Lodge cast iron pan with this Memorial Day deal.
24. Jall Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock
Jall Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock
$31.24
Save 41% on the Jall sunrise alarm clock with this Amazon Memorial Day deal.
25. LG C2 Series 65-Inch Class OLED evo Smart TV
LG C2 Series 65-Inch Class OLED evo Smart TV
$1417.99
Get 43% off the top-rated LG C2 smart TV at the Amazon Memorial Day sale.
Memorial Day TV sales: Save up to $1,000 on Samsung, Sony, and Hisense TVs
26. Phunaya Adjustable Storage System Garden Tool Organizer
Phunaya Adjustable Storage System Garden Tool Organizer
$16.57
Save 45% on this convenient tool organizer at Amazon's Memorial Day sale.
27. Linenspa All-Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter
Linenspa All-Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter
$36.99
Save 43% on the Linenspa All-Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter with this Amazon deal
28. Echo Show 8 (3rd Generation)
Echo Show 8 (3rd Generation)
$100.98
Save on the top-rated Echo Show 8 with this Amazon deal.
29. Shark HyperAir Blow Dryer
Shark HyperAir Blow Dryer
$178.99
Save 22% on the Shark HyperAir blow dryer with this Amazon Memorial Day deal.
30. Renpho RF-FM059Rf Foot Massager
Renpho RF-FM059Rf Foot Massager
$109.99
Save 45% on the Renpho foot massager at Amazon's Memorial Day sale.
Does Amazon have a Memorial Day sale?
Yes! Amazon kicked off its Memorial Day sale on Friday, May 17 with special summer deals and discounts up to 40% off.
Does Amazon deliver on Memorial Day?
No, Amazon does not deliver on Memorial Day so be sure to order your MDW essentials ahead of Monday, May 27.
Is Amazon's Memorial Day exclusive to Amazon Prime members?
Not necessarily! The best deals are typically exclusive to Amazon Prime members but unlike Amazon Prime Day, anyone can shop Amazon's Memorial Day sale. We recommend signing up for an Amazon Prime membership if you want special benefits like free, fast shipping, exclusive access to special promotions and sales, streaming perks, and more.
How do I sign up for Amazon Prime?
Go to the main Amazon Prime page and click on "Try Prime," then follow the instructions. Note that you need an Amazon account before you can sign up for Prime, but if you don't yet have one, it's easy to set up. Go to Amazon and enter your details to create an account, then add Prime to get the 30-day free trial.
