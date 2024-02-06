Amazon delivery worker out of a job after he's accused of trying to steal a customer's puppy

An Amazon delivery driver in Georgia tried to steal a customer's puppy, TV station WSB-TV reported.

The customer opened the delivery van, confronted the driver, and got her dog back, the outlet reported.

Amazon said the driver is "no longer delivering" for the company.

An Amazon delivery driver in Georgia delivered a customer's package — then tried to steal her puppy, according to a local news report.

Terrika Currence had just received the package when her daughter noticed that the man driving the Amazon van had taken their dog, local TV station WSB-TV reported.

"As I open the door to put the package in the house, and the dog food, my daughter screams and says, 'The Amazon guy stole our puppy,'" Currence said.

After running to the van, she opened the back door and yelled at the driver until he released the puppy, according to a video she shared with the news station.

"I had to grab the puppy and get him off the truck," Currence said, adding that the driver didn't offer any explanation of why the dog was in the van.

In a statement to Business Insider, an Amazon spokesperson said the driver is "no longer delivering for Amazon and we've reached out to law enforcement to assist as they investigate."

The spokesperson did not say whether the man had been fired or quit.

"We've apologized to the customer and glad their dog was returned unharmed," the spokesperson told BI.

The incident happened southeast of Atlanta in Henry County, the TV station reported. Local police are looking into the incident, according to the report.

The Henry County Police Department didn't immediately return BI's request for comment.

Do you work for Amazon Flex, Instacart, Walmart Spark, or another gig delivery service and have a story idea to share? Reach out to this reporter at abitter@businessinsider.com

Read the original article on Business Insider