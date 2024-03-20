Amazon Big Spring Sale: 150+ best deals on Wednesday
Amazon’s Big Spring Sale has begun! This is the first time Amazon is hosting its new March sales event, and we like what we’re seeing so far. In a nutshell, all of the best deals we’ve seen so far this year are back. That means there are thousands of popular items on sale right now from Apple, Ninja, Samsung, Shark, Google, Sony, Bose, Sonos, and more, and they’re all down to the lowest prices of 2024.
In this roundup, we’re going to share all of our favorite Big Spring Sale deals that are available on Wednesday, March 20. If you add up the individual products and the links to pages with multiple items on sale, you’ll find more than 150 awesome deals!
Today's Top Deals
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active…
Price: $189 (reg. $249)
You Save: $60.00 (24%)
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-F…
Price: $349 (reg. $449)
You Save: $100.00 (22%)
Sonos Ray – Black – Compact Soundbar
Price: $223.20 (reg. $279)
You Save: $55.80 (20%)
Ninja NC301 CREAMi Ice Cream Maker, for Gelato, Mix-ins, Milkshakes, Sorbet, Smoothie Bowls & M…
Price: $195 (reg. $229)
You Save: $29.01 (13%)
Our favorite deals of the Amazon Big Spring Sale
🚨 Shop all the top deals in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale for one week only!
Sonos soundbars, subwoofers, and the portable Move 2 are up to 20% off in this very rare Sonos sale
Save big on men’s and women’s Levi’s jeans
Keurig coffee makers and pods have deep discounts
The Dreo Chefmaker that I’m obsessed with is down to just $279 — read my Dreo Chefmaker review to see how it was a game-changer in my kitchen
Amazon has discounts on all the spring cleaning products you need
All the top Android tablets from Samsung, Lenovo, and more are discounted today
Don’t miss this sale on Crest Whitestrips and Oral-B electric toothbrushes
Cuisinart kitchen appliances are at the lowest prices of 2024
Anker makes some of the best charging accessories in the world, and tons of best-sellers are discounted right now
Want new high-end headphones? Bose headphones and Sony headphones are on sale right now at the lowest prices of 2024
Big Spring Sale Apple deals
AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are back down to $189, the best price ever
First-ever discounts: Apple’s brand-new M3 MacBook Air laptops are up to $50 off
iPad 10th-Gen is $100 off at $349
iPad 9th-Gen starts at $249
Apple Watch Series 9 is up to $69 off, with prices starting at $329.99
Save $50 on the Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch SE is back on sale for $199
M3 MacBook Pro is $200 off at $1,399
AirPods 3 are on sale for $149.99
Apple AirTag 4-packs are $82.99 instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
Amazon devices on sale
Echo smart speakers start at $22.99
Fire TV Sticks start at $19.99
Amazon Fire Tablets start at $64.99
Blink home security cameras start at $41.99
Amazon Fire TV Omni TVs start at $369.99
Amazon Fire TV 4-Series TVs start at $229.99
Refurbished Ring Cams and Video Doorbells are down to the best prices of 2024
Browse even more Amazon device deals right here
More top deals
There’s a huge sale right now on Shark vacuums
The LG CordZero with auto-empty is one of our favorite cordless stick vacuums ever, and it’s $400 off right now
🍦I am OBSESSED with the Ninja CREAMi right now, and it’s on sale for just $195🍦
Energizer batteries are up to 28% off
Save $10 on Super Mario Bros Wonder, which is my favorite new Nintendo Switch game since Tears of the Kingdom
Save up to 50% on TCL smart TVs, with prices from $599.99
Score a Reolink NVR and four 5MP security cameras for $339.99 instead of $420
Read our Reolink NVR review for more info on this great system
OtterBox cases for almost every popular smartphone model are on sale
Save $120 on the super popular GE Profile Opal 2.0 XL countertop nugget ice maker
Get the Roku Express for just $19.99, or upgrade to the Roku Express 4K for $34.99 instead of $50
Save big on Kasa smart security cameras and see everything that happens in your home when you’re away
Brother printers are on sale with prices starting at $99.99
Get a best-selling $150 Carote cookware set for just $79.99
GEEKOM Mini PC Mini IT13, 13th Gen Intel i9-13900H NUC13 Mini Computers(14 Cores,20 Threads) 32…
Price: $806.55 (code bgr13off)
You Save: $50.00 (6%)
GEEKOM A7 Mini PC, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS Mini PC Windows 11 Pro (8 Core 16 Threads, up to 5.2GHz)…
Price: $829.00
You Save: $20.00 (2%)
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 41mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band…
Price: $329.99
You Save: $60.00 (15%)
Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer, Cook like a pro with just the press of a button, Smart Air Fryer Co…
Price: $279.00
You Save: $80.00 (22%)
Sonos Ray – Black – Compact Soundbar
Price: $223.20
You Save: $55.80 (20%)
Sonos Beam Gen 2 – Black – Soundbar with Dolby Atmos
Price: $399.20
You Save: $99.80 (20%)
Sonos Move 2 – Black – Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Price: $359.20
You Save: $69.80 (16%)
Roku Express | HD Roku Streaming Device with Standard Remote (no TV controls), Free & Live TV
Price: $19.99
You Save: $10.00 (33%)
Roku Express 4K with Voice Remote Pro – Roku Streaming Device 4K/HDR, Rechargeable Roku Remote,…
Price: $34.99
You Save: $15.00 (30%)
Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum with Large Dust Cup Capacity, HEPA Filter…
Price: $149.99
You Save: $70.00 (32%)
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base, Bagless, 45-Day Capacity, Advanced Navi…
Price: $299.99
You Save: $80.00 (21%)
Shark IZ462H Vertex Ultra Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum with DuoClean PowerFins, Crevice, P…
Price: $279.99
You Save: $150.00 (35%)
LG CordZero Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Auto Empty, Lightweight Stick Vac for Carpet and Hard…
Price: $599.00
You Save: $400.99 (40%)
CAROTE Pots and Pans Set Nonstick, White Granite Induction Kitchen Cookware Set, 10 Pcs Non Sti…
Price: $79.99 ($8.00/Count)
You Save: $70.00 (47%)
REOLINK Smart 5MP 8CH Home Security Camera System, 4pcs Wired 5MP PoE IP Cameras Outdoor with P…
Price: $369.99
You Save: $50.00 (12%)
Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP…
Price: $249.00
You Save: $80.00 (24%)
COMFIER Neck and Back Massager with Heat,Shiatsu Massage Chair Pad Portable with Compress & Rol…
Price: $169.99
You Save: $29.00 (15%)
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Price: $82.99
You Save: $16.01 (16%)
Apple AirTag
Price: $24.00
You Save: $5.00 (17%)
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Au…
Price: Price too low to display
Super Mario Bros.™ Wonder – Nintendo Switch (US Version)
Price: $50.00
You Save: $9.99 (17%)
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unifie…
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M3 chip: 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unifie…
TP-Link Deco AX3000 WiFi 6 Mesh System(Deco X55) – Covers up to 6500 Sq.Ft. , Replaces Wireless…
Price: $169.99
You Save: $30.00 (15%)
EIGHTREE Smart Plug, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa & Google Home, Smart Socket with R…
Price: $16.99
You Save: $8.00 (32%)
LG B2 Series 65-Inch Class OLED Smart TV OLED65B2PUA, 2022 – AI-Powered 4K, Alexa Built-in, Bla…
Price: $1,169.00
You Save: $120.00 (9%)
Nest WiFi Router and 2 Points – WiFi Extender with Smart Speaker – Works with Google WiFi (3 Pa…
Price: $153.38
You Save: $195.62 (56%)
Google Nest WiFi Pro – 6E – Reliable Home Wi-Fi System with Fast Speed and Whole Home Coverage…
WYZE Cam v3 with Color Night Vision, Wired 1080p HD Indoor/Outdoor Video Camera, 2-Way Audio, W…
Price: $25.98
You Save: $10.00 (28%)
